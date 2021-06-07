LAKE MILLS — Waterloo’s boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Lake Mills double dual Tuesday.
Senior Brooke Mosher led the Pirate girls, winning the high jump (5-2) while placing second in the long jump (15-11), triple jump (34-6) and 200 (29.36).
Senior Kyle Fugate won the boys pole vault (9-6). Senior Jackson Christenson took second in the 300 hurdles (44.36). The 1,600 relay team of Christenson, Fugate, Luke Fiedorowicz and Dakota Sturgill took second in 3:57.99.
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 98, Waterloo 34; Lake Mills 68, Columbus 62
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 98, Waterloo 48; Lake Mills 82, Columbus 48