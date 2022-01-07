Prior to the deadline last Tuesday for incumbents to declare candidacy for the April 5 election, two Waterloo alderpersons filed paperwork to continue serving on the common council.
Ward 1 Alderperson Sara Cummings and Alderperson At-Large Ron Griffin declared their candidacy and will run for re-election. According to the clerk’s office, they are running uncontested.
“I am running again because I have enjoyed being a part of our city and being able to give back to our community,” Cummings said. “I wanted to get more involved with my community, and what better way to do it?”
Griffin is finishing his second term on the council. He hopes in a third term he can help the city’s wheel tax go down and help vacant downtown buildings have businesses in them again.
“I want to see Waterloo go back to how it was in the 70s and 80s,” Griffin said.
Cummings was appointed to the seat last September when Jason Schoenwetter resigned after relocating out of the ward.
Cummings said she is looking forward to serving a full term as she allows first ward residents to speak through her. She did not specifically list any issues in the community that she would like to address, but expressed an eagerness to learn more about the city.
“I still have a lot to learn about the city of Waterloo and just so excited to have this opportunity to learn more,” Cummings said.
No one filed paperwork to run for council seat in Ward 2. Incumbent Eric Rhynes filed a non-candidacy statement Dec. 9.
Cummings is also running for a seat on the school board in Area 3. Griffin previously served as the Waterloo Gun Club treasurer for seven years.