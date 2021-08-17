Through Week 4 of the shortened 2020 football season, the Waterloo Pirates looked to finally be catching some momentum under head coach Dave Frisell. Frisell’s first year with the team, 2019, was a tough introduction to the area. The Pirates finished 1-8. Things seemed to be turning a corner early in 2020 as the Pirates won three of their first four games. Unfortunately, the wheels fell off on offense. Waterloo scored just 21 points over its next three games, ending the season on a 3-game losing streak, including a 29-6 loss to Cambridge in the first round of the playoffs.
Still, it was a year of improvement. The Pirates finished the regular season 3-2, third in the Eastern Suburban Conference. This year, Frisell and his Pirates will have to rely heavily on a sophomore class to try to build off of a year of progress last season.
“We lost some great upperclassmen to graduation last season,” Frisell said. “Some other returning starters have gone down with injuries. We’re starting two sophomores on the offensive line. They’re just getting better each week.”
Perhaps the most pressure for a sophomore falls on Cal Hush. With the graduation of Blake Huebner, the quarterback position needed to be filled. Hush has been selected as the next man up.
“We will rely on him to learn and grow as the season goes,” Frisell said of Hush. “He’s football savvy. I think he has a really good football IQ. I think he’ll grow into the job.”
While Hush has quite the burden to shoulder, he has some outstanding help surrounding him at the skill positions. His running back, senior Eugene Wolff, is a workhorse. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season as he rushed for 744 yards and seven touchdowns en route to being named 1st team All-Conference last season. Clearing the way for Wolff and protecting Hush is Maximos Besl, a 6’3”, 235 lbs. Senior who was named 1st team All-Conference last season.
Defensively, Waterloo returns solid production as well. Last season, the Pirates did a solid job on that side of the ball. Outside of two whoopings at the hands of Cambridge, Waterloo’s defense did enough to keep them in every game they played. Returning from that defense is Wolff, a 1st team All-Conference selection at outside linebacker last season who was a heat seeking missile last season. Joining Wolff on the All-Conference team last year was defensive end Luke Fiedorowicz. Those two, along with Besl on the defensive line, will be the driving force behind Waterloo’s defense this season.
Waterloo begins the season with a trip to Pecatonica/Argyle on Friday, Aug. 20. The young Pirates will have to round into form by mid September for a crucial 2-game stretch. On Sept. 10, Waterloo travels to Cambridge to attempt to avenge its playoff loss last season. A week later, Marshall, the 2020 Eastern Suburban Conference champions, comes to town. This 2-week stretch could very well decide the eventual champions of the conference. While this date is closing in fast, Frisell trusts his players will be ready.
“The kids are working hard,” Frisell said. “They have some talent. We have some decent speed. The kids have worked hard on their speed. We just have to keep working hard and get better every day.”