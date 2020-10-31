CAMBRIDGE — In their biggest game in, well, as long as anyone who follows Waterloo football can remember, the Pirates found the wrong time to play their worst game of the season.
Waterloo turned the ball over four times, failed to score inside the red zone on three occasions and had a special teams gaffe all leading to a 43-13 loss to Cambridge at Bob Nodolf Field Friday night.
The defeat was the first in Eastern Suburban Conference play for the Pirates (3-2 overall, 3-1 ESC), dropping them into a tie for second place and a game behind Marshall heading into next week’s season finale with the Cardinals.
“It’s been a lot of years that Waterloo has played in a big game and I think we were a little tight, and once that first mistake happened it just kind of snowballed,” said Pirates’ head coach Dave Frisell.
Cambridge (4-2, 3-1) jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and took a 28-0 advantage into the half, never allowing Waterloo a real shot at coming back.
“We had the punt (snap) over the head, we fumbled inside the 20 and we threw an interception inside the 20,” said Frisell. “You can’t give a team like Cambridge those opportunities.”
The Blue Jays made an early statement scoring on the game’s initial drive. A 36-yard Ezra Stein-to-Eli Stein pass set up Ezra’s 1-yard run, capping a seven-play, 65-yard drive.
Waterloo then helped Cambridge out on the next series. After the Blue Jay defense forced a three-and-out, Waterloo junior Eugene Wolff dropped back to punt. However, the snap was over the junior’s head and as he retreated to pick up the loose ball senior Jacob Moody was there to bring him down at the Pirates’ 6-yard line.
Four plays later junior Trey Colts scored his first touchdown of three touchdowns on the night, crashing over from the 1 and Cambridge led 14-0 with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
Ezra Stein’s 9-yard run capped off the first-quarter scoring, before Colts turned a second quarter screen pass into a 57-yard touchdown giving the Blue Jays a 28-0 halftime advantage.
“It’s a tough hole to climb out of once you made those mistakes, and once we got in that hole we really couldn’t do the things we wanted, and that’s get the ball to Eugene and let him grind away,” said Frisell.
The Pirates received the second half kickoff and marched 67 yards with Blake Huebner finding Jackson Christenson in the end zone on 4th&6 from the 9-yard line. Francisco Moreno’s extra point brought the score to 28-7.
Cambridge answered that with a 1-yard Stein run early in the fourth quarter.
“They’re the champs for a reason,” said Frisell, referring to the Blue Jays winning the last three Capitol South titles. “They play solid football and they take advantage of every mistake that you make.”
Wolff’s 55-yard run with 11:40 remaining was the last score of the night for the Pirates.
“As bad as this one might look and feel, it’s a rivalry game next Friday night; if we win we get a share of the conference championship. It can’t get much more exciting than that,” said Frisell.
Friday’s kickoff against Marshall (5-0, 4-0) is 7 p.m. at WHS.
CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 13
Waterloo 0 0 7 6 — 13
Cambridge 21 7 0 15 — 43
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 1 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Colts 1 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 9 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Colts 57 pass from Ez. Stein (Ez. Stein kick).
Waterloo — Christenson 9 pass from Huebner (Moreno kick).
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 1 run (Stein run).
Waterloo — Wolff 55 run (kick failed).
Cambridge — Colts 53 pass from Ez. Stein (Stein kick).
