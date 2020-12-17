CAMBRIDGE — Marshall’s early pressure and overall experience proved to be too much for Cambridge to handle as the top-ranked Cardinals simply overwhelmed the host Blue Jays, 74-32, in Thursday’s Capitol South Conference game played at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
Marshall (6-0 overall, 3-0 Cap. South and ranked No. 1 in WisSports.net Division 4 poll) scored the game’s first 14 points and never looked back as Northern Illinois University recruit Laura Nickel poured in 24 points, while UW-Milwaukee recruit Anna Lutz added 14 in the blowout.
“Our starters really set the tone early and took them out of what they wanted to do, right from the start. It’s a credit to our kids to come out and really get after them,” said Cardinals head coach Doug Pickarts.
Nickel scored 12 of the Cardinals’ first 20 points and finished the first half with 18, helping her team take a commanding 48-13 halftime advantage. Nickel also moved into fourth place on the all-time Marshall scoring list, passing Kim Cannon (1,155) with 1,179 career points.
“They’re a super squad with all those seniors. They’re big, they’re lanky and they’re smart and they trap hard,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
The three seniors Cunningham was referring to, Nickel, Lutz and guard Mya Andrews, won their 80th game together: the trio has a career mark of 80-8 while playing for the Cardinals.
Andrews complemented Nickel and Lutz with eight points, while sophomore Halle Weisensel also scored eight in the victory.
The Cardinals forced 19 Blue Jays (0-5, 0-2) turnovers in the first half alone.
“They struggled taking care of the ball,” Pickarts said of the Blue Jays.
“We practiced on being patient and taking care of the ball, and they do a good job of not making you do that,” Cunningham said.
Junior forward Mayah Holzhueter led Cambridge with 14 points.
Marshall’s next game will be a big one as the Cardinals travel to Beaver Dam Monday to face the Beavers, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, in a 7:15 p.m. start.
MARSHALL 74, CAMBRIDGE 32
Marshall 48 26 — 74
Cambridge 13 19 — 32
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 2 0-0 4, Lutz 7 0-0 14, Andrews 3 2-2 8, Rateike 2 2-4 6, Weisensel 2 3-4 8, Fritter 0 2-2 2, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 6-7 24, Ward 3 0-2 16. Totals — 29 15-26 74.
Cambridge — Roidt 2 1-2 5, Holzhueter 5 2-6 14, Stenklyft 2 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 3, Freeland 1 2-4 4. Totals — 11 5-12 32.
3-point goals — M 1 (Weisensel 1) ; C 5 (Holzhueter 2, Stenklyft 2, Davis 1). Total fouls — M 9; C 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.