For the past three-plus seasons Marshall’s Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel and Mya Andrews have wreaked havoc on the Capitol South Conference, and in particular, against archrival Waterloo. Affectionately known as the “Big 3” the trio combined for 51 points in the Cardinals’ move-than-convincing 63-23 win Dec. 11.
Playing their first game at the brand new Waterloo Fieldhouse, Lutz scored a game-high 24 points — one more than Waterloo as a team — while Nickel added 15 and Andrews chipped in 12 as the No. 1 ranked team in Division 4 extended its conference winning streak to 35 games dating back to the 2017-18 season, when Lutz, Nickel and Andrews in the eighth grade.
“I really liked the way Mya attacked the basket,” said Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts of his point guard. “Mya doesn’t always score a lot of points, but what she does on the defensive end and the things she does to run our offense gets overshadowed a little bit. She definitely does a lot of good things for us.”
“There’s an intimidation factor when we play them,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said of playing Marshall. “We only have to play them one more time for sure, unless we see them in the playoffs. They’re just tough.”
The Cardinals (4-0 overall, 2-0 Capitol South) built a comfortable 31-11 first-half lead, holding the Pirates to only three field goals and four free throws. Meanwhile, Lutz scored eight while Nickel accounted for 13 of her 15 points as she led all scorers at the break.
Waterloo shot just 18% (8-for-44) from the field in the loss.
“We weren’t attacking and we weren’t trying to look for layups and took shots we didn’t want to take; we fed into their pressure and that’s what got us in trouble,” Haberkorn said.
Marshall also got six points from sophomore Allie Rateike and four from junior Abby Ward.
Sophomore Sophia Schneider led Waterloo eight eight, while seniors Gizelle Zimbric and Joslyn Wolff each scored four.
MARSHALL 63, WATERLOO 23
Marshall 31 32 — 63
Waterloo 11 12 — 23
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 0 0-1 0 Lutz 11 1-2 24, Andrews 6 0-0 12, Rateike 3 0-1 6 Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Nickel 5 5-7 15, Ward 2 0-0 4. Totals — 28 6-11 63.
Waterloo — Schneider 1 5-8 8, Webster 1 0-4 2, Zimbric 2 0-0 4 Powers 1 0-0 2, Asik 1 0-0 3 Wolff 2 0-2 4, Albrecht 0 0-1 0. Totals — 8 5-15 23.
3-point goals — M 1 (Lutz 1); W 2 (Schneider 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — M 17; W 14.
MARSHALL 62
RANDOLPH 42
The Cardinals turned a two-point halftime lead into a 20-point blowout defeating host Randolph in non-conference play Dec. 10.
Marshall clung to a 25-23 halftime advantage, but came out like wildfire in the second half outs-scoring the Rockets 37-19.
Nickel led the Cardinals with 19 points while Lutz added 18.
Jorey Buwalda led Randolph with 12.
MARSHALL 62, RANDOLPH 42
Marshall 25 37 — 62
Randolph 23 19 — 42
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 2 0-0 4, Lutz 8 2-3 18, Andrews 4 0-1 8, Rateike 0 2-2 2, Weisensel 2 2-2 6, Michalak 1 0-0 3, Nickel 7 4-6 19, Ward 1 0-1 2. Totals — 25 10-15 62.
Randolph — Katsma 1 0-0 2, Alvin 2 0-0 4, Duckett 1 0-0 2, Fuller 1 0-0 2, Baird 2 1-1 5, P. Buwalda 1 0-1 3, Muth 1 1-2 3, Moldenhauer 2 1-2 5, J. Buwalda 3 5-6 12, DeVries 2 0-0 4. Totals — 16 8-13 42.
3-point goals — M 2 (Michalak 1, Nickel 1); R 2 (Muth, J. Buwalda). Total fouls — M 13; R 12.
MARSHALL 70
NEW GLARUS 42
Lutz and Nickel combined to out-score New Glarus themselves as the Cardinals began defense of the Capitol South Conference with a 28-point victory Dec. 8.
Lutz poured in 26 points while Nickel added 21 as their combined 46 points were more than the Glarner Knights scored all night. With the performance, Lutz, the program’s all-time leading scorer, moved past 1,500 career points scored.
The Cardinals were prolific from the free throw line, converting 22-of-26 foul shots. Lutz was a perfect 10-for-10 while Nickel made 7-of-8.
MARSHALL 70, NEW GLARUS 42
Marshall 35 35 — 70
New Glarus 18 24 — 42
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 2-2 4, Lutz 8 10-10 26, Andrews 1 1-2 3, Rateike 3 1-2 8, Weisensel 1 1-2 3, G. Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Nickel 6 7-8 21, Ward 1 0-0 3. Totals — 22 22-26 70.
New Glarus — Yaun 1 0-0 2, Atwell 1 0-0 2, Nommensen 2 0-0 4, Eichelkraut 0 1-2 1, Schadewalt 3 1-1 8, Benson 3 4-5 10, MacLean 1 1-2 3, Marty 4 0-0 10, Klosterman-Havens 1 0-0 2, Ko. Peterson 0 0-1 0. Totals — 16 7-11 42.
3-point goals — M 4 (Nickel 2, Rateike 1, Ward 1); NG 3 (Marty 2, Schadewalt 1). Total fouls — M 13; NG 16.
MARSHALL 59
FRANKLIN 53
Nickel scored a season-high 25 points while Lutz added 21 as Marshall won a non-conference game at Franklin Monday night.
The Cardinals originally were scheduled to play Dodgeville, but that game was cancelled, therefore, Franklin was available to play.
“We picked this game up about a week-and-a-half ago,” said Pickarts. “It was their first game. We played them last year in the Beaver Dam Tournament, so we were a little bit familiar with them.
“You never know what days you might have a game, so you take what you can get.”
Nickel made eight shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and was perfect at the free throw line going 8-for-8.
Monday’s game was the fifth game in an 11-day span for the three-time reigning Capitol South Conference champions.
“I’m not happy where we’re at, but we’re getting better. It’s so hard when you’re only getting in the gym twice a week to work on things — it seems like every time we get in the gym we’re trying to game prep for two opponents at the same time — but we’re getting there,” said Pickarts.
MARSHALL 59, FRANKLIN 53
Marshall 28 31 — 59
Franklin 28 25 — 53
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Wynn 2 0-1 5, Lutz 9 3-3 21, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 2, Nickel 8 8-8 25, Ward 2 0-0 4. Totals — 23 11-12 59.
Franklin — Wojcinski 2 0-0 5, Meaux 3 0-1 6, Gawlitta 1 0-2 3, Capstran 0 0-2 0, Hoffman 2 1-2 6, Rangel 3 1-1 8, Grulkowski 1 1-2 4, Boll 3 0-0 7, Harris 5 3-3 14. Totals — 20 6-13 53.
3-point goals — M 2 (Wynn 1, Nickel 1); F 7 (Wojcinski, Gawlitta 1, Hoffman 1, Rangel 1, Grulkowski 1, Boll 1, Harris 1). Total fouls — M 14; F 14.
Up Next
The Cardinals have, what else, two road games this week, first traveling to Cambridge Thursday for a Capitol South battle with the Blue Jays, before heading to Platteville for a non-conference matchup Friday.
Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
