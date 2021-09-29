Marshall football's prayers have been answered as the Cardinals have found a new opponent for this Friday. In the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 28, it was announced that Cambridge could not participate in its schedule game with Marshall for Friday, Oct. 1 due to health and safety precautions. Marshall head coach and athletic director Matt Kleinheinz quickly hopped on the phone and found a new opponent, Southern Door.
Located in Brussels, WI, the Eagles will make the two and a half hour trip south to take on the Cardinals on Friday.
Southern Door is a member of the Packerland conference and has enjoyed a successful season thus far, entering with a 5-1 record overall and 3-0 in conference.
The Eagles bring in a potent rushing attack that the Cardinals will have to find a way to deal with. Two rushers have already eclipsed 400 yards this season as junior quarterback Jack Peterson leads the team with 480 yards with six scores and junior running back Jonas Jandrin has 422 yards and two touchdowns.
Peterson can pass as well, but not nearly as effectively as he can run. This season, he's completed 48% of his passes for 430 yards and six touchdowns. He's turnover-prone, as well, with five interceptions already. With three all-conference defensive backs in Cole Denniston, Canon Siedschlag, and Craig Ward, Marshall should be in good position to take advantage.
Outside of their sole loss, the Eagles have been pretty stout on defense. Sure, they allowed plenty of scoring in their Week 3, 52-7 loss to Colby, but they allowed an average of 12 points in their five other contests.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT at Marshall High School.