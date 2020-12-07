While some things about the Waterloo prep wrestling team’s season opener seamed a bit out of sorts, once the Pirates hit the mat competing against another team was the only thing on their mind.
In the first-ever match held in the new Waterloo Fieldhouse, and during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Pirates pinned down a hard-fought 42-36 victory over Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference dual on Dec. 3.
The Pirates earned six pins. The first came at 182 pounds as Reynol Limon stuck LP’s Cameron Lange in 3 minutes, 49 seconds. Pins by Max Besl and Gavin Wright followed. Besl pinned Tim Manning in 3:26 at 220, while at 285 Wright pinned Peter Bodenbender-Benner in 2:32.
Three more pins were in Waterloo’s favor. At 126, last season’s WIAA state qualifier Juan Alonso stuck Luther Prep’s Caleb Wendland in 1:32, at 132 Jonathan Aguero pinned Nate Wendland in 4:51, and at 152 freshman Trevor Firari was victorious in his first-career match pinning Matt Hillmer in 1:37.
The Pirates’ Fernando Carillo received a forfeit at 106.
Several exhibition matches were held as well as Limon, Ian Spoke, Francisco Moreno, Besl, Wright, Alonso, Aguero, Jacob Soter, Firari and Natte Broderick all were victorious.
Up Next
Waterloo returns to the mat Saturday hosting Columbus. The Capitol Conference morning matinee begins at 10 a.m. at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
WATERLOO 42
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 36
106 — Carillo, WAT, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Kehren, LP, received forfeit.
126 — Alonso, WAT, pinned C. Wendland, LP, 1:32.
132 — Aguero, WAT, pinned N. Wendland LP, 4:51.
138 — Palacios, LP, pinned Soter, WAT, 4:31.
145 — Kuske, LP, pinned Fugate, WAT, 3:32.
152 — Firari, WAT, pinned Hillmer, WLP, 1:37.
160 — Stanton, WLP, pinned Schneider, WAT, 4:29.
*170 — Chavez-Alejandre, LP, pinned Bostwick, WAT, 3:35.
182 — Limon, WAT, pinned Lange, LP, 3:49.
195 — Medina, LP, pinned Melchior, WAT, 1:55.
220 — Besl, WAT, pinned Manning, LP, 3:26.
285 — Wright, WAT, pinned Bodenbender-Benner, LP, 2:32.
*starting weight
