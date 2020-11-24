WATERLOO — A nagging full-court press got the best of Orfordville Parkview leading the Waterloo girls basketball team to win No. 1 of the 2020-21 season, a convincing 61-36 win in the non-conference season opener in the brand new Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The Pirates turned an 11-point halftime lead into a route, nearly doubling up the Vikings in the second half (29-15).
“I think our pressure got to them,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “In the first half we kept getting (the lead) to 15 and just couldn’t get it past that point. Give it to Parkview, they played a great game defensively and kept chipping back and staying in the game.”
But a 10-4 run to open the second half gave the Pirates some breathing room. Four of those points came from 6-foot senior post player Joslyn Wolff, while sophomore guard Julia Asik added a key three-point play pushing the lead to 42-27.
Asik led Waterloo with 18 points, while Wolff and sophomore Sophia Schneider each chipped in 12. Wolff also blocked 10 shots, while sophomore point guard Ava Jaehnke had a team-high five assists.
Waterloo also put the defensive clamps on Parkview’s Jenna Olin. A first-team All-Trailways South Conference selection last year, the junior scored 16 points in the first half before being held to just four over the final 18 minutes.
“Olin’s tough. We changed up defensively how we were going to play her in the second half,” Haberkorn said.
The Pirates played Game 1 without Skyler Powers, after the All-Capitol South Conference senior guard sprained her ankle in the very first practice of the season.
“Without Skyler Powers, our best defender, it might be a little different if she’s in the game,” said Haberkorn.
Tuesday also was the debut of two freshmen — Brenna Huebner and Tess Blundell — who combined for 11 points in their high school debuts.
“I think it’s going to be a big surprise as the season progresses; those two freshmen can play, they proved it tonight,” said Haberkorn.
The game was also the first played during the ongoing pandemic, which saw limited fans and players wearing masks.
“It’s one game at a time like always, but with COVID-19 it is especially the case. Wearing the masks makes them a little tired more easily, we did it during team camp this summer so we were already doing it, (but) it’s just hard to communicate at times,” said Haberkorn.
“We’ll take 1-0 and go to Lakeside next Tuesday.
UP NEXT
The Pirates return to action playing Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday. Tipoff against the Warriors in Lake Mills is 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 61
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 36
Parkview 21 15 — 36
Waterloo 32 29 — 61
Parkview (fg ft-fta pts) — Burrell 1 0-2 2, Kopp 0 0-1 0, Meyers 1 0-1 2, Mielke 1 0-0 3, Cox 1 1-2 3, Olin 6 5-6 20, Stark 2 2-2 6. Totals — 12 8-14 36.
Waterloo — Schneider 5 2-2 12, Webster 1 0-2 3, Zimbric 1 0-0 2, Jaehnke 0 1-3 1, Asik 7 2-3 18, Burrell 2 1-2 5, Huebner 3 0-1 6, Wolff 5 2-2 12, Baumann 1 0-2 2. Totals — 25 8-17 61.
3-point goals — OP 4 (Olin 3, Mielke 1); W 3 (Asik 2, Webster 1). Total fouls — OP 17; W 17.
