Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel have shared so many memories throughout their illustrious high school basketball careers, it’s only fitting that they share one last honor together.
The Marshall High School seniors each were named to the 2020-2021 Associated Press All-State Girls Basketball Team. Lutz earned Second Team honors, while Nickel was a Fourth Team selection.
Lutz and Nickel helped Marshall return to glory, guiding the program to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state championships their freshmen and sophomore seasons.
They were part of 96 wins in 108 career games played, including a 40-0 record Capitol South Conference play that saw them capture four straight league titles.
Lutz, a three-time AP selection earning Third Team honors as a sophomore and junior, is a UW-Milwaukee commit. This season she averaged 17.8 points per game while grabbing 218 rebounds, blocking 35 shots, dishing out 63 assists and made 50 steals while making 82 percent of her free throw attempts.
She leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,941 points, as well as the record holder in rebounds (867) and blocked shots (183).
Nickel, an Honorable Mention selection as a junior, averaged 17 ppg while leading the team in rebounds (235), assists (88) and steals (80) this season.
The Northern Illinois commit finished as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,494 points while also grabbing 751 rebounds, dishing out 290 assists, making 222 steals and blocking 37 shots.
Nickel and Lutz both were unanimous first-team selections in the Capitol South Conference. Lutz was named the Player of the Year.
Germantown sophomore Kamorea “KK” Arnold was named the state’s Player of the Year. Arnold’s play was so impressive that a panel of sportswriters from around the state made her the unanimous pick.
Brandon Siska of Marshall’s Capitol Conference rival Lake Mills was named the 2021 AP Coach of the Year.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kamorea “KK” Arnold, Germantown
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brandon Siska, Lake Mills
FIRST TEAM
Player Ht. Yr. High School
*Kamorea “KK” Arnold 5-6 So. Germantown
*Bailey Butler 5-8 Sr. Black Hawk
Sammy Opichka 6-0 Sr. GB Notre Dame
Maddy Schreiber 6-0 Sr. Kimberly
Emily La Chapell 6-0 Jr. Appleton East
*unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Anna Lutz 6-1 Sr. Marshall
Lily Krahn 5-10 Jr. Prairie du Chien
Grace Grocholski 5-10 So. Kettle Moraine
Maty Wilke 5-10 Sr. Beaver Dam
Abbie Aalsma 5-9 Jr. Waupun
THIRD TEAM
Kylie Schmidt 6-0 Sr. Mishicot
Callie Genke 6-0 Sr. Freedom
CJ Romero 5-3 Sr. Brookfield Cent.
Natalie Jens 5-7 Sr. Beaver Dam
Macy Donarski 5-8 So. Aquinas
FOURTH TEAM
Vivian Guerrero 6-1 Sr. Lake Mills
Olivia Gamoke 5-6 Sr. Onalaska
Laura Nickel 6-0 Sr. Marshall
Mahra Wieman 5-10 Jr. Reedsburg
Jordan Meulemans 6-0 Jr. De Pere
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
(received at least one vote)
Jaelyn Acker, sr., Germantown; Ziy Conner, sr., Independence; Kiley Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Nikki Dienberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Phoebe Frentzel, sr., Arrowhead; Morgann Gardner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Mackenzie Holzwart, sr., Howards Grove; Isabella Lenz , sr., Prescott; Julianna Ouimette, so., Lakeland; Olivia Rangel, sr., Franklin; Grace Schmidt, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Alayna Suprenand, sr., Winnebago Lutheran; Chloe Van Zeeland, sr., Kaukauna; Jacy Weisbrod, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Allie Ziebell, fr., Neenah.
HONORABLE MENTION
(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)
Trenna Cherney, jr., Reedsburg; Chloe Dallas, sr., Wauwatosa East; Clare Diener, jr., Cedarburg; Autumn Earney, sr., Ellsworth; Jada Eggebrecht, jr., Phillips; Emma Gruen, sr., Royall; Makenna Guden, sr., Edgar; Sarah Hardwick, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Alaina Harper, jr., Arrowhead; Audrey Hatfield, sr., Hudson; Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Molly Johannes, jr., Laconia; Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom; McKenna Johnson, fr., Wilmot; Sophia Jonas, sr., Hudson; Ella Jordan, jr., West Salem; Allyson Kakes, so., Two Rivers; Desiree Kleiman, sr., Mishicot; Sarah Lazar, sr, Madison Edgewood; Leah Lemke, jr., Wrightstown; Mallory Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Bailey Lutes, sr., Cuba City; Teagan Mallegni, fr., McFarland.
Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Mya Moore, jr., Pius XI; Sarah Newcomer, jr., Pewaukee; Alyssa Nimz, sr., Catholic Memorial; Maddie Ognacevic, jr., Sheboygan South; Bella Opelt, sr., Neillsville; Kamy Peppler, jr., Hortonville; Tieryn Plasch, so., Northwestern; Haley Rens, sr., Laconia; Makenna Rohrscheib, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Meghan Schultz, so., New Berlin West; Angela Slattery, sr., Union Grove; Lindsay Steien, so., Blair-Taylor; Taylor Stremlow, fr., Verona; Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere; Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine; Kara Troxel, sr., Bonduel; Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Callie Ziebell, sr., Sparta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.