Tyler Chadwick, a 2020 Marshall High School graduate, earned his first-career college pitching victory during a recent West Virginia University game.

Chadwick, a freshman right-hander, allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out two in one inning of relief in the Mountaineers’ 4-2 decision over Morehead State on March 17.

This season Chadwick has appeared in six games pitching a total of 7 ⅓ innings, all in relief. He has allowed just five hits, six runs and struck out 10 batters.

Chadwick was a two-time Capitol South Conference selection while playing for the Cardinals.

Load comments