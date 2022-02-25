The Marshall boys basketball team needed a "get right" game. After a strong regular season, the Cardinals were on a 2-game losing streak as the WIAA tournament loomed just a week away. On Thursday, Feb. 24, Marshall's seniors shined bright on senior night to right the ship. All nine saw action in this one, but the Cardinals were led in particular by Craig Ward and Cole Denniston, who combined for 10 3-pointers as Marshall scorched Waterloo, 76-29, in the final game of the regular season.
"Obviously, it's always nice to put the ball in the basket like that," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "It sure makes the game a lot easier. Cole and Craig really got into a rhythm tonight and just kept it going. I hope we can carry that over and that next Friday night we play confidently and see the rim like we did tonight."
Cole Denniston wasted no time getting started in this one. He nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game as Marshall launched into a 13-0 run. While Denniston's shooting helped, it was Marshall's defense that really started the game on the right foot.
The Cardinals came out in a full-court man press, and Waterloo had trouble pushing past it. It didn't help that the Pirates were without breakout sophomore Benny Marshall, who suffered a serious wrist injury against New Glarus the week prior. Turnovers started to pile up as Marshall was given half-court looks with the Pirates' defense left scrambling to catch up.
A layup from Waterloo senior Ian Ritter broke the scoring drought, but Marshall went right back to its scoring ways. Now, it was Ward who was starting to catch fire. He knocked down three triples in the blink of an eye as Marshall's lead ballooned to 26-2.
Waterloo junior Cooper Setz and senior Eugene Wolff were able to find some success on the offensive side of the ball after the Pirates figured out a strategy to beat the press defense. Able to operate in the half court, both Setz and Wolff hit jumpers to get Waterloo into the double digits. Still, Marshall maintained a 29-10 lead.
Ward and Denniston were too much to keep up with, though. The seniors kept pouring in buckets as Marshall took a 45-15 lead into the halftime break. Ward already had 18 points, followed closely by Denniston with 14.
In the second half, Waterloo looked to have figured some things out. The Pirates wisely fed the ball to their top scorer, Wolff. He responded with some buckets. He buried a quick layup and nailed a 3-pointer to give Waterloo a 5-0 run to start the half.
Naturally, Ward answered with a 3-pointer, his fifth of the game. Ward's shot calmed the Cardinals down as they launched into a 14-3 run. While both Ward and Denniston hit 3-pointers during the run, it was defined by the fast break as Marshall showed its willingness to put in the effort for buckets, even with a large lead.
Back-to-back buckets from Wolff and Setz broke the run, only for the Cardinals to break into another. Denniston knocked down four free throws thanks to an intentional foul followed by a technical foul from Waterloo as Marshall put a stamp on the game with a 12-0 run.
The remainder of the game was an opportunity for the benches of both teams to get some experience as the clock ran out. Marshall had a punctuating win, to not only close out the regular season but to also give the class of 2022 a proper sendoff in their final regular season home game.
"I'm just super proud of all of them," coach Denniston said of his nine seniors. "To have them all stick with it and stay together and work for as long as they have, that makes me proud. It tells what kind of kids they are. Some of these seniors didn't see the court a whole lot, but they came to practice and worked hard and made the guys in front of them better players because of it. That's a great characteristic to have, not only on the court, but in life. Those kids that played a little more, I'm happy for them. We've had some good success. I'm hoping we can make some noise in the tournament, too."
Ward led the Cardinals with 27 points, followed by 21 from Denniston. Wolff was Waterloo's leading scorer with 12. Marshall finishes the regular season with an 18-6 record overall and a 6-4 mark in the Capitol - South. Waterloo closes the year with a 3-20 record overall and a 0-10 record in conference.
With this one in the books, both Marshall and Waterloo will now look forward to the WIAA tournament. Both the Cardinals and Pirates will compete in Sectional 3 of Division 4.
Marshall received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed. The Cardinals will face the winner of No. 6 seed Brodhead and No. 11 seed Parkview at home on Friday, Mar. 4. Waterloo received the No. 12 seed in the top half of the bracket and will face No. 5 seed New Glarus on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at New Glarus.
--
Final Capitol - South boys basketball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 9-1 (19-5)
2. New Glarus, 7-3 (14-9)
T3. Marshall, 6-4 (18-6)
T3. Wisconsin Heights, 6-4 (11-11)
5. Cambridge, 2-8 (10-14)
6. Waterloo, 0-10 (3-20)
BBB: MARSHALL 76, WATERLOO 29
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|J. Eggers
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|4
|M. Lutz
|2
|0
|3-4
|7
|5
|B. Frank
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|11
|C. Ward
|6
|5
|0-3
|27
|20
|C. Denniston
|1
|5
|4-4
|21
|23
|J. Grady
|1
|0
|2-3
|4
|24
|R. Campos
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|32
|K. Miggins
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|35
|R. Truschinski
|1
|0
|4-6
|6
|42
|P. Kleinheinz
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|10
|14-23
|76
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|12
|C. Setz
|3
|0
|1-2
|7
|22
|E. Wolff
|3
|2
|0-4
|12
|32
|I. Ritter
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|34
|L. Fiedorowicz
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|50
|R. Ugorji
|1
|1
|1-2
|6
|52
|S. Davis
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|TOTALS
|-
|8
|3
|4-12
|29