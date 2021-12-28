The Waterloo wrestling team had a quick turnaround from the holiday season. The Pirates had to watch their meals as a big tournament loomed right around the corner. Waterloo competed in the first day of the Ripon Holiday Tournament on Monday, Dec. 27. The two-day event is still ongoing, but Waterloo jumped out to a hot start to begin the event.
Monday was only the pool play portion for a large group of participants in the 120 lbs. weight class. Waterloo’s Ryan Fugate did quite nicely for himself. After getting pinned in his first match, he picked up two pins of his own, one in 1:39 and the next in 3:22, to get into the 5th place placement match against Vikram Malkan of Waukesha West. Fugate secured his third pin of the day, this time in 1:44, to claim the 5th place spot heading into the final bracket on Tuesday.
As usual, one of Waterloo’s strongest performances came from Trevor Firari in the 160 lbs. weight class. He dominated pool play, securing two pins in under a minute and winning his third match by a 7-4 decision. He entered the final pool as the top seed, and proved his placement with a pin of North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs’ Jackson Youwer in under a minute. In the championship match, Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen won by an 11-3 major decision, handing Firari 2nd place.
Waterloo had two wrestlers in the 145 lbs. weight class, Gus Tamayo and Jacob Soter. Soter was outstanding in pool play, going 3-1. He secured two pins and won his third match by an 8-5 decision. His sole loss came in a 12-6 decision to Waukesha West’s Alex Schneider. Soter fell to Markesan’s Gavin Campnell by 16-7 major decision in the 3rd place placement match.
As for Tamayo, he assumed the 10th place starting position for Tuesday after surrendering four pins in pool play.
The 152 lbs. weight class played out in its entirety on Monday. Waterloo’s representative was Ryan Sturgill. After surrendering two pins in pool play, he was pinned again and lost an 8-3 decision to wind up in the 7th place match. There, after a long battle, he secured a pin in 4:49 to earn 7th place. Dakota Sturgill competed in the weight class as well, pulling off a pin against Pardeeville’s Landon Wolff to claim 10th place.
Xavier Besl was Waterloo’s representative in the 126 lbs. weight class. After getting pinned twice in pool play, he turned things around in the final bracket. He pinned Waupun’s Lucas Bresser in the first round and earned a spot in 5th place match with Kaylee Richardson of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Richardson secured a pin in one minute, giving 6th place to Besl.
In the 113 lbs. weight class, Alan Lopez went 0-2. He put up a good fight in pool play against Marquette/DSHA’s Danny Rodriguez, but fell in a 7-5 decision. Lopez received a bye in the first round on the bottom half of the finals bracket, advancing him to the 5th place match. There, Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s Riley Luedke secured 5th place with a pin in 1:44. Lopez took sixth place.
Cassandra Valle earned 8th in the placement match in the 132 lbs. weight class. After getting pinned three times and securing a bye in the pool play, Valle lost in an 18-2 technical fall in the 7th place placement match.
The 195 lbs. weight class was solely pool play as well. Waterloo was represented by Ian Spoke. Spoke had a bye and secured a pin in 1:32. He also was pinned and lost a match by a 7-4 decision, landing him in the 5th place placement match. There, he was pinned by Waupun’s Garret Glewen in 1:56.
Competition in the Ripon Holiday Tournament continues on Tuesday, Dec. 28.