BOWLING
Week of 3-8-21

Monday Night

High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1895.

High Team Game: F&M State Bank 675.

Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 590(202-212), Laurie Frey 566 (230), Keith Pocock 553 (204), Kimberly Schaller 537 (213), David Edwards 526(205), Cindy Stenberg 505 (210), Mike Thompson 503.

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2211.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 780.

Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 631 (217-200-214), Kolton Jurss 617 (200-235), Richard Weihert 535 Dave Henning 534.

Wednesday Morning

Team High Series: Diamonds 1850.

High Team Game: Spades 656.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 587(204),

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Andy’s Excavating 2359. High Team Game: Andy’s Excavating 815. Individuals: Chris Hensler 705 (230-242-233), Kevin Kail 584 (223), Davin Gander 575 (212), Nicki Edwards 571, Joe Jazdzewski 562 (213), Tim Yelk 559 (210), Tony Reinhold 551 (203), Bryan Colden 550, Richard Weihert 541 (218), Jon Maves 515, David Edwards 524, Eric Haley 510, Brandon Schmidt 507.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1573.

High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 576.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 600 (229), Sam Hensler 587 (217-203). Cindy Anton 497.

