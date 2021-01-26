BENNY MARSHALL
Freshman Benny Marshall attempts a shot against Lake Mills Monday.

 Sadye Ring

By Jeff Seisser

spsports@hngnews.com

The Waterloo boys basketball team snapped an 11-game losing streak earning a pair of victories last week.

Waterloo 61

Cambridge 59

Senior forward Caleb Hager scored 16 points as Waterloo earned a close victory over Cambridge at Waterloo Fieldhouse Jan. 19. It was the Pirates’ first win since Dec. 7.

Senior guard Brody Tschanz added 12 points for the Pirates, who held a two-point halftime lead and won by the same margin.

Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored a game-high 25 points for the Blue Jays.

Waterloo 61

Orfordville Parkview 59

The Pirates held on for a two-point win in a Jan. 22 non-conference game in Orfordville for their second consecutive victory.

No other information was available.

Lake Mills 87

Waterloo 34

Senior forward Charlie Bender tallied a game-high 24 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 19 as the Lake Mills won Monday’s Capitol Conference crossover at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

Lake Mills led 52-21 at the halftime break and scored its season-high in points, surpassing the 80-point mark for the second time. Bender, who knocked down four 3-pointers, had 20 first-half points and Stoddard scored all of his points, which included five 3-pointers, before the break.

Senior forward Adam Moen finished with 11 points and junior guard Ethan Foster and senior guard Johnathon Lund scored nine apiece for the L-Cats, who improve to 13-4 and have won eight consecutive.

Senior forward Blake Huebner led the Pirates (3-13) with 15 points and junior guard Eugene Wolff contributed eight.

Up Next

Waterloo hosts Marshall Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South start.

The Pirates then travel to Horicon on Saturday, playing the Marshmen at 2:30 p.m., before returning to CSC play Tuesday hosting Wisconsin Heights in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

