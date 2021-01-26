By Jeff Seisser
The Waterloo boys basketball team snapped an 11-game losing streak earning a pair of victories last week.
Waterloo 61
Cambridge 59
Senior forward Caleb Hager scored 16 points as Waterloo earned a close victory over Cambridge at Waterloo Fieldhouse Jan. 19. It was the Pirates’ first win since Dec. 7.
Senior guard Brody Tschanz added 12 points for the Pirates, who held a two-point halftime lead and won by the same margin.
Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored a game-high 25 points for the Blue Jays.
WATERLOO 61, CAMBRIDGE 59
Cambridge 25 34 — 59
Waterloo 27 34 — 61
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 9 5-6 25; Heth 3 2-2 8; Harrison 3 1-2 7; Horton 0 0-1 0; Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 1 2-3 4; Schroeder 1 2-4 5; Colts 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 14-23 59.
Waterloo — Hager 5 4-6 16; Huebner 4 1-4 9; Unzueta 0 2-2 2; Tschanz 4 1-2 12; Wolff 3 2-4 8; Christianson 1 5-6 7; Ritter 1 1-1 3; Marshall 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 16-27 61.
3-point goals: C 3 (Nikolay 2, Schroeder 1); W 5 (Tschanz 3, Hager 2). Total fouls: C 15; W 18.
Waterloo 61
Orfordville Parkview 59
The Pirates held on for a two-point win in a Jan. 22 non-conference game in Orfordville for their second consecutive victory.
No other information was available.
Lake Mills 87
Waterloo 34
Senior forward Charlie Bender tallied a game-high 24 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 19 as the Lake Mills won Monday’s Capitol Conference crossover at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Lake Mills led 52-21 at the halftime break and scored its season-high in points, surpassing the 80-point mark for the second time. Bender, who knocked down four 3-pointers, had 20 first-half points and Stoddard scored all of his points, which included five 3-pointers, before the break.
Senior forward Adam Moen finished with 11 points and junior guard Ethan Foster and senior guard Johnathon Lund scored nine apiece for the L-Cats, who improve to 13-4 and have won eight consecutive.
Senior forward Blake Huebner led the Pirates (3-13) with 15 points and junior guard Eugene Wolff contributed eight.
LAKE MILLS 87
WATERLOO 34
Lake Mills 52 35 — 87
Waterloo 21 13 — 34
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 7 0-1 19, Foster 3 2-4 9, Lund 3 0-0 9, Stenbroten 0 1-2 1, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 5 0-0 11, Bender 10 0-1 24, Horkan 2 0-0 5, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 3-8 87.
Waterloo — Battenberg 0 1-2 1, Hager 2 0-2 4, Huebner 6 2-3 15, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 3 2-4 8, Marshall 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 5-13 34.
3-point goals: LM 16 (Stoddard 5, Bender 4, Lund 3, Foster 1, Moen 1, Horkan 1, Hagedorn 1); W 2 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1). Total fouls: LM 11; W 11.
Up Next
Waterloo hosts Marshall Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South start.
The Pirates then travel to Horicon on Saturday, playing the Marshmen at 2:30 p.m., before returning to CSC play Tuesday hosting Wisconsin Heights in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
