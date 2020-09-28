Week of 9-21-20
MONDAY NIGHT
High Team Series: Waterloo Vet Clinic 1857.
High Team Game: Waterloo Vet Clinic 650.
Individuals: Bonnie Murphy 556 (200), Laurie Frey 470.
TUESDAY MAUNESHA
High Team Series: Hotmar Const & Patio Pounders 1806.
High Team Game: Patio Pounders 647.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 532, Ken Oppermann 528.
WEDNESDAY MORNING
High Team Series: Diamonds 1808.
High Team Game: Diamonds 631.
Individuals:Mike Ploc 615 (229-216), Jeanne Ploc 523 (201), Steve Horn 515 (210).
WEDNESDAY BUSINESSMEN
High Team Series: Chatty’s Pit Stop 2378.
High Team Game: Chatty’s Pit Stop 854.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 676 (201-266-209), Andy Kuhl 598 (213-211), Richard Weihert 558 (217), David Edwards 545 (200), Jarrett Kuhl 541, Keith Pocock 539, Tim Yelk 529, Tony Reinhold 519, Sean Musel 518 (206), Tom Miller 504.
THURSDAY TWILITE
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1546.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 533.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 591 (200), Patty Wianecki 527, Michelle Holzhueter 515, Trenton Merritt 513.
