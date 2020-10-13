The Waterloo Booster Club presented its 2020 Booster Club Pirate Fans of the Year Awards to two well-deserving recipients during the Oct. 9 football game against Cambria-Friesland.
This award is presented to a Pirate fan (or fans) who has gone above and beyond for the student-athletes at Waterloo High School.
The 2020 Fans of the Year are Angie Christenson and Mikey Renforth.
Christenson is someone who has been around the Booster Club for seven-plus years, serving as both a trustee and president. She has been involved in numerous Booster Club banquets, and was very instrumental in the “say yes” campaign for the new Waterloo Fieldhouse. Regardless of what needs to be done for those or any other events, Christenson is always willing to put in time to get that done.
Renforth has been involved in Waterloo Athletics for over 20 years. He has been a manager for basketball and baseball for many years, as well as the manager of Waterloo McKays Home Talent League baseball team. Renforth is always there cheering on the Pirates to victory and has been known to give a great pre-game or halftime speech during those events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.