Angie Christenson and Mikey Renforth were named the 2020 Waterloo Booster Club Pirate Fans of the Year. The two well-deserving recipients were honored during the Oct. 9 football game between Waterloo and Cambria-Friesland. ABOVE: Christenson was presented her award by Mike Tschanz. AT RIGHT: Renforth shows his excitement for being honored.