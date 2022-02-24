Even after the game was delayed a day due to icy conditions, the Marshall girls basketball team never slipped in a 58-12 dismantling of Parkview in the opening round of the WIAA state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Cardinals' defense has been on an upward trajectory all season, exemplified by allowing just five total field goals from the Vikings and holding their leading scorer, senior Jenna Olin (averaging 17 points per game) to two points.
"Our kids did a really good job tonight defensively," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "We just never let them get in any kind of rhythm. That was our goal. 24 (Olin) is a tremendous player. Our goal was to try to get her to speed up and we did a good job of that. Even when we got up a lot, we stayed with the defense and denied the ball to her."
Marshall utilized a 2-3 zone on defense with an emphasis on passing the recipient of the first pass in every possession. Speedy Marshall guards like juniors Allie Rateike and Halle Weisensel performed perfectly, making it impossible for Parkview to move the ball.
While the Cardinals' defense was on full tilt from the opening whistle, the offense took some time to get cooking. A few missed layups, coupled with some early turnovers, actually led to a 4-2 Parkview lead early on. Senior guard Abby Ward was the spark Marshall needed.
Ward's confidence in her 3-point shot has skyrocketed since about mid January, and that was still the case tonight. The sharpshooter knocked down back-to-back triples to give Marshall a lead it would never relinquish.
From almost the exact same spot, Ward again! Hot start for the senior! pic.twitter.com/byV0qt05Jt— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) February 24, 2022
Ward's shooting outburst kickstarted a 27-2 run for Marshall to close out the first half. This outlandish scoring run was highlighted by two things: the fast break and high basketball IQ.
On seemingly every Parkview miss or turnover, Marshall was immediately off to the races on the fast break. The Cardinals were the much faster team and flexed that advantage, finding a plethora of easy buckets by sprinting up the court.
Wow! Picture perfect fast break from Marshall! Great court vision and crisp passes as Halle Weisensel ends up with the bucket. Marshall leads 10-4 with 11:20 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ByVojFin7c— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) February 24, 2022
Even when shots didn't fall, Marshall's basketball IQ shined through. It seemed like there was always a Cardinal in the right place for an offensive rebound or to immediately challenge Parkview if a Viking got to the ball first. In the overall flow of the offense, the Cardinals were smart with their passes while still looking for the best shot on the floor.
With seemingly everything going in its favor, Marshall took a 29-6 lead into the halftime break. Ward led all scorers with 13 through one half, followed by Rateike with eight and Weisensel with five.
Parkview kicked off the second half with the first bucket, then Marshall returned to its string of dominance. While Ward got the offense rolling in the first half, a freshman took over that duty in the second.
Makayla Nemec hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to kickstart a 21-2 run for Marshall. The freshman has outstanding form and looked confident as she launched her shots. Combined with a triple from Weisensel and an and-1 bucket from Rateike, the Marshall offense was rolling once again.
"That's her strength," Pickarts said of Nemec's shooting. "She really did a really nice job tonight."
Pickarts was able to pull his starters with about six minutes remaining in the game as his Cardinals cruised to the win and advance in the tournament. Ward led all scorers with 16, followed by Rateike with 13, Nemec with nine and Weisensel with eight.
With the win, Marshall advances to face No. 3 seed Pardeeville. The Bulldogs received a first-round bye, so they should be fresh. Pardeeville was impressive this year, posting a record of 19-3. Those three losses were to tough opponents, too. The Bulldogs lost twice to undefeated Randolph, the top team in Division 5, and to Westfield, the No. 3 team in Division 4.
Marshall and Pardeeville have not played this season, but share a few common opponents. Both Marshall and Pardeeville have beaten Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights this season. Where things differ is against Rio. Pardeeville beat Rio twice this season while Marshall lost to the Vikings, 71-66, on Feb. 15.
The game is set to take place at Pardeville on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
GBB: MARSHALL 58, PARKVIEW 12
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|W. Held
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|3
|K. Jesberger
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|10
|A. Rateike
|6
|0
|1-1
|13
|12
|H. Weisensel
|2
|1
|1-1
|8
|15
|M. Nemec
|0
|3
|0-0
|9
|23
|K. Hoel
|1
|1
|1-2
|6
|33
|A. Ward
|2
|4
|0-0
|16
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|9
|3-5
|58
|PARKVIEW
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|22
|C. Stark
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|24
|J. Olin
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|42
|K. Klassy
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|44
|A. Bloedow
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|5
|0
|2-2
|12