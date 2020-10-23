MARSHALL LOGO

MAUSTON — After winning the first set the Marshall volleyball team dropped the next three and saw their season come to an end after losing a WIAA Division 2 regional game at Mauston Oct. 22.

The third-seeded Cardinals (11-11) edged the second-seeded Eagles 25-23 in the opening set, but then dropped decisions of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20.

Kiana Hellenbrand led Marshall with 11 kills and two blocks, while the senior outside hitter added eight digs and three service aces in her final high school game. Senior Anna Lutz added six kills and one block.

Other category leaders for the Cardinals included junior Abby Ward (8 aces), junior Izzy Llontop (17 digs) and senior Skyla Michalak (26 assists).

