Oct. 14 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

MARSHALL
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 28: Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., in Marshall is hosting a Drive-through Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. More information: 608-655-4246.
WATERLOO
Thursdays: Waterloo Farmers Market in the Park
The Waterloo Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through October from 3-7 p.m. at Waterloo Firemans Park, 500 North Park Ave.
Oct. 14: Adult Craft Night
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is holding an Adult Craft Night at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the library, 625 Monroe St. The cost is $5. Pre-registration is required on the library’s website, www.waterloo.lib.wi.us. More information: (920) 478-3344.
Oct. 20: Friends of KJML Annual Meeting
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the Large Community Room at the library, 625 Monroe St. The event will begin with pizza, followed by a meeting. Meeting topics are to include a farewell celebration for President Angela Byers-Krantz, brainstorming on how to best support the library with funds raised in 2021, and elections for two Friends board posts. RSVP by Oct. 12 at the library front desk or through the library website, www.waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Oct. 23: BINGO For Books
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host BINGO for Books at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. at the library, 625 Monroe St. If the weather is nice, this event will be outside on the library lawn. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. This is an activity for all ages. More information: (920) 478-3344.
Oct. 23: Fall Festival
St. John Lutheran Church invites the community to the Fall Festival on Saturday Oct. 23. The festival is a free event, which will go on from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church and will include hayrides, games, prizes, treats and supper.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hgnnews.com or call him at (920) 626-4997.