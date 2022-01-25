Supporters and opponents of a utility-scale solar farm near Cambridge lined up to share their views Jan. 19 and Jan 20 during virtual public hearings hosted by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Scores of individuals and organizations also submitted written comments in advance of a Jan. 24 deadline. Written submissions can be seen here:
The PSC expects to make a decision this spring on whether to grant a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the 300-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, proposed to stretch over 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
About 2,400 of those acres are envisioned to be installed with solar panels, with the rest buffer zone. The project would include new transmission lines, a substation and a 165-megawatt battery storage facility and would be located on land leased by area farmers to developer Invenergy LLC, of Chicago.
Invenergy doesn’t envision remaining the project’s owner. The PSC is concurrently reviewing a proposal by three energy companies — Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC), and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) to acquire and operate it.
The first day of the hearings was for intervenors, including the village of Cambridge, Cambridge School District and others who filed for such status because they were directly and significantly impacted.
The second day, set aside for the general public, drew a wide variety of testimony from both Cambridge-area residents and individuals and groups from across Wisconsin.
A Grant County resident, for instance, who has watched the construction of Invenergy’s Badger Hollow Solar Farm in that part of the state, objected to a recent PSC determination that an environmental impact statement isn’t needed for Koshkonong Solar.
Representatives of renewable energy groups, meanwhile, spoke of the long-term benefits of large solar development replacing coal plants and other fossil-fuel-based energy sources.
Many Cambridge-area residents weighed in who said their rural homes may soon be surrounded on up to three sides by solar panels.
Sharon Lund, who lives on County Road PQ in the town of Christiana, said in addition to a coming expanse of surrounding solar panels, more than a dozen power lines are planned to converge near her property.
“Can you tell me, how safe is that combination?” Lund said.
Adam Lex, who also lives on County Highway PQ, said a better alternative than filling prime farmland with solar panels would be to invest in programs that help property owners install rooftop solar.
“They aren’t making any more farmland,” Lex said.
Carissa Lyle, who lives on Carpenter Swain Road in the town of Christiana, also said Invenergy’s plans show her surrounded on three sides by solar panels. She said she’s worried about chemicals in the panels that could leach into the ground and about noise, with a proposed converter 1,000 feet away.
And Lyle said the solar farm doesn’t mesh with the long-term land use plans of either Christiana nor the village of Cambridge.
“The number of residents who call this (area) home is too high for this to be approved,” Lyle said.
Amanda Reed, who lives on Clear View Road in the town of Christiana, said she’s concerned about encroachment on Cambridge Elementary School.
Dane County resident and Madison Gas & Electric board member Don Ferber, meanwhile, urged the PSC to approve the application.
“We need to eliminate the use of fossil fuels,” Ferber said. And “with climate change, we really need to move as quickly as possible and take responsibility for energy production in our local community.”
And Nick Levendofsky, government relations director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said the project benefits local farmers, allowing them to generate income from solar leases while continuing to work their remaining land.
During the Jan. 19 hearing, a real estate consultant who was questioned at length about the impact on surrounding property values acknowledged limitations in his submitted written comments.
Michael S. MaRous, president of MaRous & Company, of Park Ridge, Ill., wrote that there appeared no negative impact to home sale prices in the proposed project area. However, during the hearing, he said he had only looked at four Cambridge-area homes that sold in 2021, all valued at $500,000 or more.
All four homes had previously changed owners in recent years, at lower sales points, he said. MaRous said finding comparables was challenging, with no affected properties nearby that had recently sold for less than $500,000.
“It is not reflecting a direct comparison to every property in the (project) footprint area,” MaRous conceded.
And Invenergy representatives Aidan O’Connor and Dan Litchdfield responded at length to questions about setting the project back from property lines of adjacent homes.
“Would we offer 300-foot setbacks across the board? The answer is no because folks haven’t asked for that,” O’Connor said. The company’s goal, O’Connon said, is to “try to meet people where they are, to try to find out what their issues are and to address them as best we can.”
Greater setbacks, Litchfield and O’Connor noted, would reduce the amount of land available for the project and could create isolated pockets of land too small for farmers to economically succeed on.
“We don’t want to create too many odd-shaped areas that are inefficient for farmers,” O’Connor said.
Litchfield also confirmed that 18 homes in the project area would be surrounded on three sides by solar panels.