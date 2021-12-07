The Waterloo boys basketball team's woes have been tough early in the 2021-22 campaign. The Pirates are 0-4 and have endured some ugly losses already. The most recent of these losses came on Tuesday, Nov. 30 with a 75-55 loss to Pardeeville on the road.
The outcome was less than desirable, but the game produced some positives. With primary scorer Eugene Wolff hampered by foul trouble, it opened the door for another Pirate with a bright future to shine. Sophomore Benny Marshall, who also had a breakout year on the football field, showed promise he might be a long-term answer on the basketball court as well. He led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points.
Forward Ian Ritter flirted with a double-double as well. He provided nine points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
For Pardeeville, there was just no stopping senior guard Derek Lindert. The 6'2" guard was a Division 4 All-State selection last season, and he showed just why that was the case in this game. He attempted a whopping 28 field goals in this one, hitting 17 en route to a game-high 37 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds and even nabbed three steals, leading the Bulldogs in both categories.
Lindert and his Bulldogs were a tough task, but the Pirates put up a solid fight in the second half, scoring 42 points to keep pace with the Bulldogs' scoring output.
Things will get no easier for Waterloo as the season progresses. The Pirates had a week off following the Pardeeville game and needed it given how tough the upcoming schedule is. Now, Waterloo will kick off a 4-game road stretch. The tough task kicks off with a trip to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 7, followed by trips to Lake Mills (Dec. 13), Columbus (Dec. 16) and Palmyra-Eagle (Dec. 20). The Pirates won't be back at the Fieldhouse until Tuesday, Dec. 28 when they host Parkview.
BBB: PARDEEVILLE 75, WATERLOO 55
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|REB
|PTS
|4
|C. Tschanz
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|10
|B. Marshall
|8-15
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|18
|12
|C. Setz
|1-7
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|4
|14
|A. Unzuela
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|22
|E. Wolff
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|7
|24
|K. Ring
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|32
|I. Ritter
|4-6
|0-2
|1-2
|7
|9
|34
|L. Fiedorowicz
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|50
|R. Ugorji
|3-7
|1-3
|0-0
|7
|7
|TOTALS
|-
|23-52
|5-13
|5-18
|26
|55
|PARDEEVILLE
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|REB
|PTS
|1
|E. Achterberg
|1-1
|4-9
|0-0
|3
|6
|2
|D. Lancelle
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|3
|C. Jenatscheck
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|7
|5
|D. Seth
|4-8
|4-7
|0-2
|1
|7
|10
|M. Crary
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|12
|C. Gard
|0-0
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|4
|15
|H. Guenther
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|22
|C. Haseleu
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|23
|D. Lindert
|17-28
|0-2
|3-9
|9
|37
|25
|R. Hepler
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|30
|B. Palen
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|44
|J. Pargman
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1