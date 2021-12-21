The Marshall wrestling squad continued the solid start to its season last week. After facing some great competition at the Bob Downing invitational at Sun Prairie High School on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Cardinals swung the momentum from that into a good meet with Lake Mills on Thursday, Dec. 16. The varsity took home a 42-24 victory.
It was a dominant night for the Cardinals. All of Lake Mills’ points came via forfeit, as the Cardinals did not have wrestlers at the 113, 152, 160, or 170 weight classes. Beyond that, Marshall used smart moves offensively to score four outright wins and three forfeits to get to its total of 42.
Grant Chadwick was up first for the Cardinals in the 220 lbs. weight class. He scored an early takedown and eventually worked his way to a pin in just over a minute and a half, starting the Cardinals off with an impressive win.
“We got the perfect start from Grant,” Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. “We knew things would be close all night and Grant was aggressive from the start.”
While Chadwick was quick in his approach, Tyler Peterson was even quicker. Wrestling in the 126 lbs. weight class, Peterson wasted no time getting to work. He pinned Lake Mills’ Charlie Ripp in just 11 seconds. The dominant performance was one second shy of the school’s record for fastest pin in the weight class.
The energy the first two wrestlers brought helped Kasey Finke avoid some trouble in his match with Juan Hildago Dumandz in the 145 lbs. weight class. Finke found himself on his back early in the match, nearly catching a pin and losing Marshall’s momentum. Undeterred, Finke fought. He battled back, scoring six points and getting energized. He was able to pin his opponent at around the two and a half minute mark, keeping the streak going for the Cardinals.
There was little drama in the final match of the night as Marshall’s Turner Cobb faced off against Lake Mills’ Kevin Georgiles-Juul in the 182 lbs. weight class. Cobb worked fast, quickly getting his opponent out of schedule and securing a pin in just 36 seconds. The dominant performance locked in a 4-0 day for Marshall.
Tucker Cobb (120 lbs.), Drew Johnson (132 lbs.), and Kody Finke (145 lbs.) picked up the forfeit wins for the Cardinals.
The varsity isn’t the only group of Marshall wrestlers that has impressed. The junior varsity traveled to Jefferson High School for an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 18. There, the Cardinals won 16 of their 19 matches to place 2nd out of 15 teams.
”The kids wrestled great,” Springer said. “I was impressed with how well we did later in the day and later in matches. We had a lot of come from behind wins. The guys fought hard and pushed themselves and their opponents.”
Tyler Petersen went 3-0 in the 117-125 lbs. weight class and placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. He pinned all three of his opponents.
Remington Braun went 3-0 in the 130-133 lbs. weight class and placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Braun also pinned all three of his opponents.
Kody Finke went 1-2 in the 133-141 lbs. weight class and placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points. Kody recorded a pin and battled hard in his other two.
Kasey Finke went 2-1 in the 139-145 lbs. weight class and placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points. Kasey worked in a couple takedowns before pinning his first opponent and battled back from a 8 point deficit in his final match to get a pin.
Turner Cobb went 3-0 in the 170-175 lbs. weight class and placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Turner’s first match went to the 2nd period without any points when he got a reversal and a pin. He had to battle back from a 2 point deficit and a 5 point deficit to get pins in his next two matches.
Grant Chadwick went 3-1 in the 202-218 lbs. weight class and placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points. He had pins in his first and last matches of the day. His other two were tough fought battles where points were hard to come by. He lost his second match 1-4 and won his third 4-0.
Next up, Marshall will participate in a 2-day tournament at Milwaukee Hamilton High School on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23. That will be the final event of the calendar year for the Cardinals. They will jump back into action Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a road dual against Lakeside Lutheran.