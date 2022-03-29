The spring of 2021 was a difficult time for any athlete in the state of Wisconsin. With the state in the grips of a pandemic, somehow, the Marshall track & field program found a way to not only compete, but have one if its best seasons in recent memory. The boys won the Capitol — South conference and the girls finished as runners-up. Plenty of talent from last year’s roster returns as the Cardinals will try to keep their winning habits up in 2022.
“Marshall will be one team to keep an eye on this season,” Marshall head coach Eric Cobb said.
While there is a considerable amount of skill returning for the Cardinals, there are some big shoes to fill from last year’s seniors.
On the boys side, Marshall will be without Jackson Omeja, who was a standout in the short-distance dashes and also handled long jump responsibilities. On top of Omeja, Marshall also loses hurdler Reese Collins. The Cardinals will also be without their top three throwers from last season: Jordan Krause, Alejandro Ugalde, and Mitchell Gomez.
Thankfully, there is a capable senior class that will be expected to step up.
Senior Canon Siedschlag, also a star on the football field and basketball court, is one to watch. He was a valuable asset for Marshall in relays last season and was reliable in short distance dashes like the 100m, 200m, and 400m.
He’s joined by football and basketball senior teammates Bryce Frank, Craig Ward, Josh Eggers, and Jack Hellenbrand.
Frank will fill a similar role as Siedschlag as another of the Cardinals’ speedsters. He anchored relays last season and will likely fill the same role again this time around.
Eggers and Hellenbrand are essential pieces of the puzzle for Marshall. The two pick up important points for the Cardinals in field events like the pole vault and high jump. They show their versatility as athletes by being dependable runners as well, when needed.
Ward is another dual-threat kind of athlete. He saw loads of success in the high jump last season, but will also be expected to fill a role in sprints for Marshall this spring.
Two more hoopers join the track & field squad for this spring. Senior Justin Grady handles long distance for Marshall, running in the 800m and 1,600m. Fresh off of a long run to the WIAA state semifinals in basketball, Grady should still be in great shape. Sophomore Jaxon Hornby fills a similar role as Grady, running in some of the longer runs.
A few upperclassmen newcomers will help fill out the roster as Marshall has more athletes this season than last. Taylor Michalak and Lucas Talks decided to come out for the team to throw. and Christian Franco will run sprints. This infusion of new upperclassman talent, plus eight freshmen, supports the already established athletes in the program and makes the Marshall boys squad a must-watch show this spring.
On the girls side, the Cardinals have to replace one of the best athletes in the school’s history. Mya Andrews did it all for Marshall in her time as a Cardinal, participating in sprints, hurdles, and the high jump. She leaves Marshall with two school records: running the first leg of Marshall’s best 4x400m relay record time of 4:12.21 in 2019 and setting the individual record for girls high jump at 5’5” last spring.
Luckily, Marshall has a boatload of new talent coming in. Last season, the Cardinals competed with only 14 girls on the roster. Now, that number has nearly doubled to 27 as Marshall gets five new juniors, six new sophomores, and six new freshmen.
Senior Abby Ward will step up in place of Andrews in the high jump. Also a volleyball and basketball player, Ward has been active all year and should be ready to finish her season strong in track & field.
Fellow senior Brynn Frank also returns for Marshall. She handles some sprint duties for the Cardinals and also participates in the pole vault. Frank isn’t the only other senior making a return, either, as Erin Virgil looks to make a return to the track after battling injuries for stretches of last season. She’s a capable hurdler.
Outside of the upperclassmen, there are some younger Cardinals that are looking to make a splash this season. Cobb specifically pointed out sophomore Wynn Held and freshman Kiersten Hoel. Both showed just how athletic they were on the basketball court over the winter and are ready to roll that momentum into the fall. Both are expected to run sprints for Marshall.
In the field, junior Courtney Checky is Marshall’s top returning thrower. She found plenty of success and earned the Cardinals plenty of points in both the discus and shot put last spring. She’ll be leaned on for continued steady contributions this season.
Marshall’s outdoor season begins Monday, Apr. 5 at the Randolph Invitational.