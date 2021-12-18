The Marshall girls basketball team opened Capitol - South conference play with a trip to Cambridge on Friday, Dec. 17. The Cardinals were fresh off of a dramatic, overtime win over Deerfield the weekend previous and were looking to roll that momentum into a 1-0 record in conference. Instead, Cambridge established a first half lead thanks to hot shooting and maintained it with aggression on the offensive boards, securing a 49-29 victory over the Cardinals.
By the count of the Marshall (2-6) coaching staff, Cambridge (4-2) was able to grab a whopping 24 offensive rebounds this game. The Bluejays benefitted from a plethora of second-chance looks at the hoop and converted at a consistent rate, making a comeback difficult for Marshall.
"As much as we work on it and preach about it, we still give up a lot of offensive boards," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "We struggle with boxing out. Until we do it, we're going to have tough losses like this. If we could have cut the offensive rebounding down, we would have been in this game."
Marshall was very much in this game for long stretches of the first half. Senior guard Abby Ward splashed an early 3-pointer and the game was on. While Ward hit early, points were hard to come by. Both sides came out in a 2-3 zone with an emphasis on letting nothing pass through the lane.
The Cardinals' decision to opt for the 2-3 was an easy one. Cambridge's leading scorer, 6' forward Mayah Holzhueter, entered the game averaging over 20 points and did much of her damage from the inside. Marshall's 2-3 zone was successful in neutralizing her early.
While Holzhueter struggled to get rolling, Marshall took advantage of its stingy defense. Close quarters on Cambridge's offensive possessions led to turnovers for the Bluejays, which the Cardinals would take and push down the court for quick buckets. Marshall assumed a 12-8 lead when sophomore guard Wynn Held finished a transition bucket with about 8:30 remaining in the first half.
They would be Marshall's final points of the half.
The shots just stopped falling. Marshall shooters had good looks thanks to active ball movement, but the rims were unforgiving and passed shots aside. As the Marshall offense struggled to rekindle, Cambridge exploded.
Junior guard Kayla Roidt was the beneficiary of increased attention on Holzhueter in the middle of the 2-3 zone. As Marshall kept an eye on the leading scorer, Roidt knocked down a 3-pointer and another deep jumper to lead an 11-0 run for Cambridge to close out the first half.
Roidt picked up right where she left off in the second half by nailing two more triples to kick things off. Her shooting, paired with stellar offensive rebounding from her fellow Bluejays, led to a 14-3 run for Cambridge to start the second half. The Cardinals were fighting hard defensively, but the second-chance points were too numerous to overcome.
"We had some kids really playing hard on defense," Pickarts said. "But, they would stop playing when the shot went up. That's been a thorn in my side all year."
Down the stretch, Marshall found a bit more footing on the offensive side of the ball. Held was finding success driving the lane, either finishing at the rim or kicking out for an open shooter.
Any heroics down the stretch came up short for the Cardinals as Cambridge never relinquished its lead. The Bluejays held strong and handed the Cardinals their first conference loss of the season.
Marshall will have some time to recover from this one. The Cardinals have a week off before participating in the Dodgeland Winter Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.
"We don't have to worry about game prep," Pickarts said. "We can take a few practices to clean things up. We have to get better. We have capable kids that can get it done. They're smart, we'll pick it up."
Following the winter classic and the turn of the year, Marshall will have a non-conference matchup with Rio on Tuesday, Jan. 4 before returning to Capitol - South play on Thursday, Jan. 6 with a home game against Wisconsin Heights.
GBB: CAMBRIDGE 49, MARSHALL29
|CAMBRIDGE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|K. Roidt
|1
|3
|3-4
|14
|4
|M. Holzhueter
|4
|1
|2-5
|13
|5
|T. Stenklyft
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|13
|M. Schmude
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|21
|S. Freeland
|2
|0
|2-5
|6
|23
|B. Stenklyft
|1
|1
|0-1
|5
|TOTALS
|-
|12
|5
|10-19
|49
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|W. Held
|2
|1
|1-2
|8
|10
|A. Rateike
|2
|0
|1-5
|5
|12
|H. Weisensel
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|14
|M. Fritter
|0
|2
|0-0
|6
|33
|A. Ward
|1
|2
|0-0
|8
|TOTALS
|-
|5
|5
|4-9
|29