The Waterloo School District remained severely short-staffed last week, as COVID-19-related absences and other reasons kept teachers and other employees out.
On Jan. 28, for the second Friday in a row, there was significant disruption.
The district canceled classes for the entire fifth grade on Jan. 28.
A post on the school district’s website announced the fifth-grade closure late on Thursday, Jan. 27, citing “staffing shortages.”
“This closure only affects the fifth grade in its entirety and does not affect any other grade level or building in the district,” Superintendent Brian Henning wrote in the post.
A week earlier, on Friday, Jan. 21, the district had canceled all classes, giving all students a day off, in part because of staffing shortages.
Administrators said they didn’t have the resources on either day to take students virtual.
Thirteen teachers had been out on Thursday, Jan. 20. Five teachers remained absent Monday, Jan. 24.
Staffing shortages have been a continuous recent problem for the district. Henning said since Jan. 1, it has seen many absences among administrators, teachers, office staff, kitchen staff, custodians and aides.
During the week of Jan. 3, a total of 25 staff members were out at some point “in various increments of one hour or more,” Henning said.
In subsequent weeks staff absences remained stubbornly high, with 24 the week of Jan. 10, 25 the week of Jan. 17, and 22 the week of Jan. 24.
“While case numbers are down from last week, staffing shortages continue across the district,” Henning wrote in the Jan. 27 post “While some teachers are out sick, others are home with sick loved ones or other collateral circumstances from statewide cases. We understand the frustration and uncertainty for everyone right now. Please know that everyone is doing their best to avoid closures, however, until the case numbers come down across the state, the situation will be evolving.”
The announcement about fifth grade classes being canceled referenced the district’s ongoing struggle with COVID-19.
District-wide, there were 3 positive COVID-19 cases detected among students on Jan. 25, and one on Jan. 26. On Jan. 28, one student was out with COVID-19 at the elementary school and two were out at the intermediate/middle school. And for the entire week prior to Jan. 28, according to the district’s website, there were a total of 9 cases detected at the elementary school, 5 at the intermediate/middle school and 9 at the high school.
Henning said the district typically reassigns staff throughout its buildings to cover classes when absences are high. But the number of staff out at intermediate/middle school, that includes grades five through eight, hit a tipping point, he said.
Based on scheduling, Henning said it was determined that fifth-grade would be the most difficult to cover while simultaneously covering other grades.
“We could have moved someone into the fifth grade, but it became apparent we would just have holes elsewhere,” Henning said, noting that the decision allowed grades six through eight to be covered in totality.
Henning stressed though that not all teachers who have been out have had COVID-19.
“Some had a funeral. Someone had a baby. They could have had their daycare close because of COVID but they don’t actually have it,” Henning said.
Henning also said finding substitutes to fill in has been an ongoing problem since the outset of the pandemic.
Over the past two years “There has been a dramatic decrease in subs,” Henning said.
Pre-pandemic “retired educators were looking for something to maybe keep them busy, but we were still coming up short. It was exacerbated when COVID hit,” Henning continued.
The district recycled a post dated Oct. 14, 2021, on its website earlier this week in an effort to recruit more substitutes.
“The Waterloo School District is in dire need of substitute teachers and substitute teacher’s aides,” the post said “The COVID-19 pandemic and the educational worker shortages have depleted our numbers of substitutes to the lowest point in decades. New legislation allows for many alternative ways that individuals can obtain a substitute license for teaching or assisting as a teacher’s aide. Choose when you want to work and have flexible hours. We really need your help.”