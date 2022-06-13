2022 was a memorable season for the Marshall baseball team. The Cardinals earned their first regional championship in over a decade and came just two games from earning a trip to the state finals tournament. A season like that deserves recognition, and that's exactly what the members of this team got as six players were named to the Capitol - South's all-conference teams. Let's see who made the cut.
1st team all-conference
Wyatt Jennings, junior, pitcher
After earning 2nd team all-conference honors as a sophomore, Jennings upped his play as a junior to leap into the 1st team. He earned the improvement in honors, too.
He led Marshall in strikeouts this season with 47. He allowed 23 earned runs in 37.66 innings pitched this season for a respectable ERA of 4.27. Jennings also earned the 3rd-best win/loss record in school history this season, going 7-2.
Cole Denniston, senior, infield
This selection should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Marshall baseball for the last four seasons. Denniston has been one of the conference's best players since he was a freshman, earning 1st team honors as both a junior and senior.
Denniston broke Marshall's school record for hits in a season with 37 in 2022. He also ranks 10th in career runs with 56. Had he not lost his sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could have ranked much higher in multiple career stats.
For 2022 alone, Denniston was as good as they come. He led the team in batting average with a 0.420. He led the team in hits with 37 and scored 26 runs in the process. He knocked in a team-high 23 RBIs as well. He stole nine bases and led the team in slugging percentage with a 0.534.
Matthew Motl, sophomore, outfield
Motl roamed center field for the Cardinals this season and also served as the team's leadoff batter. Much like the case was on the football field in the fall, Motl had a breakout season on the baseball diamond this spring.
He's now tied for the 7th most runs scored in a single season in school history with 27. Naturally, that led the team this season. Motl had a knack for getting on base, putting 32 hits in play for a batting average of 0.344. He proved to be a menace to opposing catchers once he got on base, too, as he led Marshall in stolen bases this season with 14.
Carson Connelly, freshman, designated hitter
Connelly played like a varsity regular this season instead of a freshman. He was a reliable part of the team this season whether it was at the plate, in the field, or on the mound.
As a pitcher, Connelly led the team in saves with two. The fact that head coach Shane Murphy trusted the freshman to close out games tells you all you need to know. He allowed only two earned runs in his 20 innings pitched for an ERA of 0.70. He recorded 14 strikeouts in his time on the bump with only six walks.
At the plate, Connelly typically batted in the seven spot of Marshall's lineup. He delivered 18 hits and 17 RBIs for a batting average of 0.243 and a slugging percentage of 0.284.
2nd team all-conference
Haiden Nolden, senior, outfield
Nolden was valuable both as a pitcher and batter for the Cardinals this season. He pitched a team-high 43 innings for Marshall this season, proving to be the most reliable arm in the rotation. He 26 earned runs for a strong ERA of 4.23. He struck out 30 batters this season as well.
With a bat in his hands, Nolden filled the three spot for the Cardinals. He poked 20 hits into play, including a triple, for 17 RBIs. He put up a season batting average of 0.290 and a slugging percentage of 0.319.
Honorabble Mention all-conference
Cooper Usgaard, senior, infield
Usgaard was the big bat in Marshall's lineup this season. The senior first baseman was liable to mash a ball at any time. He posted a season batting average of 0.329 thanks to 24 hits and 16 walks drawn. He drove in 20 RBIs, thanks in part to his team-high two homeruns on the season. He was the only Cardinal to knock one out of the park this season.
Usgaard's name will go down in the history books, as well. His five career homeruns are tied for third all-time in school history.