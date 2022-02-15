The Waterloo boys basketball has had a tough go of things this season. The Pirates sit with a 3-17 overall record overall and an 0-9 mark in the Capitol - South conference. However, last week was a positive one for the Pirates as they picked up that third win on Tuesday and put a scare into a conference opponent on Thursday.
The Pirates played host for non-conference Parkview on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Non-conference games have been where Waterloo has shined all season. That was the case on Thursday as well as the Pirates secured a 66-47 win.
Waterloo got a major helping hand from junior guard Cooper Setz, who nailed two 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 19 points to lead the team in scoring. Senior Ian Ritter knocked down three triples for nine points and Eugene Wolff contributed 13.
The win put an end to a 2-game losing streak for the Pirates and set the stage for a Capitol - South showdown with New Glarus on the road two days later. Despite a considerable size advantage for the Glarner Knights, Waterloo hung in this one until the very end. The upset attempt fell short as New Glarus held on for a narrow 52-48 win.
It was another nice game for Setz, who kept up his hot shooting with two more 3-pointers on his way to 10 points. Wolff led the Pirates in scoring with 15.
As has been the case for most of the season, it was defense that kept Waterloo alive in this one until the final buzzer sounded. The Pirates always work hard and head coach Trevor Deppe deploys favorable gameplans to put his players in the best position to succeed.
What was a great week of competition was soured by the result on Saturday, Feb. 12. Waterloo traveled to take on the top team in the conference, Belleville. The Wildcats demonstrated exactly why they'd earned their top at the top of the standings, winning 74-31.
Still, there are plenty of positives to take away from the week as the regular season nears its end. Next up, Waterloo has a pair of home conference games. The Pirates will host Cambridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15 followed by a rematch with Belleville at home on Friday, Feb. 18.
Next week, Waterloo will host its final non-conference opponent of the year, Horicon, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 before closing the regular season at Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Capitol - South boys basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Feb. 12*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 6-1 (16-5)
T2. Marshall, 5-2 (17-4)
T2. Wisconsin Heights, 5-2 (10-9)
4. New Glarus, 4-3 (11-9)
5. Cambridge, 1-6 (8-12)
6. Waterloo, 0-7 (3-17)
BBB: WATERLOO 66, PARKVIEW 47
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|J. Sampo
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|4
|C. Tschanz
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|12
|C. Setz
|3
|2
|7-8
|19
|14
|A. Unzueta
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|20
|L. Wollin
|2
|1
|0-0
|7
|22
|E. Wolff
|5
|0
|3-6
|13
|32
|I. Ritter
|0
|3
|0-1
|9
|34
|L. Fiedorowicz
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|50
|R. Ugorji
|4
|0
|0-2
|8
|52
|S. Davis
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|6
|15-25
|66
|PARKVIEW
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|1
|Z. Brown
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|3
|T. Oswald
|7
|1
|1-2
|20
|4
|K. Redman
|4
|0
|0-0
|8
|11
|N. Flood-Elyafi
|2
|0
|0-3
|4
|15
|B. Kjelland
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|22
|R. Klitzman
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|32
|G. Pomplun
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|18
|2
|3-11
|47
BBB: NEW GLARUS 52, WATERLOO 48
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|4
|C. Tschanz
|1
|0-0
|0
|2
|12
|C. Setz
|2
|0-0
|2
|10
|14
|A. Unzueta
|1
|0-0
|2
|8
|20
|L. Wollin
|2
|0-0
|0
|4
|22
|E. Wolff
|6
|3-5
|0
|15
|32
|I. Ritter
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|34
|L. Fiedorowicz
|1
|0-0
|0
|2
|50
|R. Ugorji
|3
|0-0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|4-7
|4
|48
|NEW GLARUS
|No stats reported.