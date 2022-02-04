The Marshall School District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 19 open to anyone 5 years of age and older.
“All shots are available so please get the word out and let folks know,” Superintendent Dan Grady said during the Feb. 2 school board meeting.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available as supplies last. People may receive their first or second doses, or their boosters.
Youth between 5 and 17 years old need a parent or guardian present. No proof of insurance or identification is needed. The clinic is entirely walk-in and no appointments will be made.
As for the school district’s recent positive cases, Grady shared concern but also optimism about the weeks ahead.
“We had an uptick with COVID in our community following the winter holidays. I’m very happy to say it’s slowed some,” Grady said.
The Marshall School District has a COVID-19 dashboard on its website that is updated twice a month before school board meetings.
An entry on the dashboard for Jan. 6-17 indicated that in those 11 days, 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and five additional staff members were deemed close contacts.
During that same time, 31 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 were deemed close contacts.
The latest entry on the dashboard is for a 15-day span from Jan. 18 through Feb. 2. During that time, six staff members tested positive and none were deemed close contacts.
“We’ve enjoyed good staff health the past few days,” Grady said.
However, at least statistically, the number of student cases is not going down. From Jan. 18 to Feb. 2, 35 students tested positive and 67 were deemed close contacts. Grady did not say exactly when the bulk of those cases were, but indicated the last few days of January and early February were not as tough on the district as far as student cases.
“We are not seeing high numbers this week,” Grady said.
Also, the district received a shipment of PCR tests on Feb. 2 and just needs to train the staff on how to administer those. Staff members will be able to administer tests with permission from the family of a symptomatic student. This will first be done at the high school.
“It’s a starting place,” Grady said.
Grady said a notice will go out to families with high school students soon, but did not specify exactly when.