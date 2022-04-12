A springtime oversaturated with rain and snow has perhaps cancelled one of the most iconic running events in the area. Marshall's Dana Waddell Invitational was scheduled for Friday, Apr. 8 this season. Instead of a multitude of area teams coming to compete, the event was cancelled thanks to whipping wind and a constant stream of rainfall.
Now, the event may not take place for the second time in three years. The invitational was cancelled outright in 2020 as the world dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. It made its triumphant return in 2021. The springtime is one of the busiest athletic seasons, and squeezing in an invitational of this magnitude for every school scheduled to participate is a tall task.
Marshall head track & field coach Eric Cobb and athletic director Matt Kleinheinz are working in tandem to make something work. Every avenue will be explored, but Cobb was quoted in an email Tuesday morning as saying rescheduling the event, "does not look likely."
Teams scheduled to participate in the 2022 edition of the Dana Waddell invitational included Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Marshall, Pardeeville, Parkview, Rio, St. John's Northwestern, Watertown Luther Prep, and Westfield/Montello.
In the 2021 edition of the invitational, Watertown Luther Prep took home 1st place on the boys side as Lake Mills was claimed champion for the girls.