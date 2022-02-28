HOLY FAMILY PARISH

Marshall/Waterloo

120 S. Beebe St., Marshall

205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo

(920) 478-2032

www.holyfamily.info

Rev. Jorge Miramontes

Services streaming on the church’s YouTube channel.

Thursday

8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)

Friday

8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo)

Saturday

4 p.m. — Mass (Waterloo)

Sunday

9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)

11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)

Monday

6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo)

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)

Wednesday

8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo)

HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN (ELCA)

605 Madison St., Marshall

(608) 655-4246

www.holytrinitymarshall.com

pastor@holytrinity-marshall.com

facebook.com/holytrinitylutheranchurchwi

Sunday

10 a.m. Communion Worship

10 a.m. Sunday School

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. AA Meeting

Wednesday

5 p.m. Confirmation class

6:30 p.m. Lenten Community Worship

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN (WELS)

204 Deerfield Road

PO Box 237, Marshall, WI 53559-0237

(608) 655-4179

email: stpaul53559@gmail.comwww.stpaulmarshall.com

Interim Pastor George Ferch

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade

10 a.m. Adult Bible Class

MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST

318 William St., Marshall

(608) 655-3962

Facebook.com/MUMChurch

Pastor Heidi Loomis

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Sunday Worship

ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN (ELCA)

226 E. Madison St., Waterloo

(920) 478-2570

www.stpaulswaterloo.com

StPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.com

Interim Pastor: Rev. Robert Moberg

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Worship

Services will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.

WATERLOO UNITED METHODIST

348 W. Madison St.

Waterloo, WI 53594

(920) 478-2520

Facebook.com/MUMChurch

Pastor Heidi Loomis

Sunday

8:45 a.m. — Sunday Worship

