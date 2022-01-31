With the deadline past to join in the Waterloo School Board race on April 5, three candidates will be on the ballot.
One candidate, Sara Cummings, has filed to run for the Area 3 seat. Cummings is also running for the Ward 1 seat on the Waterloo Common council.
Cummings was appointed to the council seat last September after Jason Schoenwetter resigned after moving out of the ward.
Area 3 includes the city of Waterloo, southwest portions of the town and village of Portland in Dodge County and some areas west of the Maunesha River.
Area 4 has two candidates, incumbent Deb Stein and challenger Susan Quamme.
Area 4 includes much of the town of Waterloo and the northwestern tip of the town of Milford.
Stein is the current clerk of the school board. Quamme previously served on the school board when she was appointed to a seat in February 2019. She continued on until April 2020.
Quamme is a parent of two students in the district.
“I have had multiple opportunities to interact with the Waterloo school community and feel I have made excellent connections with other parents and community members to appropriately represent my community on the school board. I value multiple perspectives and am excited to ensure that our community’s voice is shared at all school board meetings,” Quamme wrote in a statement. “The community voice needs to be offered to the board related to decision making for students, teachers, parents, and the community. I am looking forward to working with the administration and other members of the board on key issues for our district.”
Cummings said she is looking to get more involved in the community, and hoping to make a difference while doing that.
“I have enjoyed getting more involved with our city and the school is one area that I would like to invest more of my time in,” Cummings said.
Cummings said she plans to “learn as much as I can while being a voice for the parents” and said she would “work to support and retain our teachers and staff that work to support and retain our teachers and staff.” She said she also wants to try to “continue to improve our district communication, empower our teachers and protect our students.”
Cummings said she doesn’t have any specific issues she’d like to address yet.
Quamme said she plans to focus on student achievement, and she would like to see the school board partner with district leaders and teachers to “ensure all students are receiving all possible opportunities to ensure their success.”
“As a board member a priority would be to ensure the Waterloo School Board is as effective as possible. I want to be part of our school district’s team that prioritizes student achievement,” Quamme said.
“An additional priority that is key in ensuring the highest possible student achievement is teacher retention,” Quamme continued. “Our school board needs to partner with district administration to help work on effective teacher retention strategies. This is a topic I think I can bring a fresh perspective to and help ask key questions around which could help facilitate ongoing retention strategies.”
Each seat has a three-year term.
Stein did not return inquiries prior to press time.