Local Christmas tree farms feeling the low inventory crunch

The local Christmas tree inventory hasn’t dried up, but limitations on availability have forced one of the farms into closing for the entire season.
Riverside Christmas Trees in Marshall will be closed for the season for its signature cut-your-own tree business.
“The reason why is pretty much like anybody who is closing early. The inventory is tight and our industry is booming,” said Alan Motl, one of the owners of Riverside Tree Farm.
Motl made the decision to not even open at all for sales this year after closing early during the last holiday season.
According to the Riverside website, there are “well over 10,000 trees” in stock, but the amount of trees eight-feet tall and larger is “very limited.”
“If we were to open this year our inventory would be depleted quickly and the following year inventory would be even less,” according to the website. “By closing for 1 year only, we can give all our trees another year of extra growth, which will improve our inventory for the following years, including having trees available up to 10 feet.”
On the Riverside website, the decision to close was explained by stating it would not be ideal to ship in trees because of the type of business Riverside is. Customers prefer to walk around the field and cut their own trees, according to the website.
Motl used to own what is now East Wind Tree Farm in Marshall, which is now owned and operated by Mark Bursaw.
“The whole supply-demand thing on the news, I wish I could say it was fake news and made up, but it’s not. There’s seriously a shortage,” Bursaw said.
One of the parts of the Christmas tree business is it takes roughly eight years to grow a tree. Roughly a decade ago, Christmas tree farms took a hit because inventory took a quick nose dive. A drought in 2012 wiped out many Christmas trees.
“That’s where we are right now,” Motl said. “We didn’t feel it right away, but we are feeling it 8-9 years down the road. Unless owners had big irrigation systems, which most of them don’t because they can’t afford them, most lost their trees.”
Motl said that drought “probably had something to do with” the lack of inventory now.
Bursaw said his supply has been impacted because of the drought 10 years ago, and he sees the boom as well. During last season, Bursaw had a “stellar year.”
Bursaw said he started in mid-November, a week early, because the demand for Christmas trees is so high. He has seen an eagerness from people to do something outside because of the isolation with the past year-and-a-half.
“With COVID still prevalent, we wanted to stretch out the season and stay open in daylight basically to 5 p.m. everyday. So, if people want to come during the daytime, they can,” Bursaw said.
Bursaw and Motl in a regular year would be suggesting each other to prospective tree-buyers, but not this year with Motl closing for the season. That has pushed his business toward Motl and other tree farms, which are becoming few and far between, creating a higher demand at East Wind.
Bursaw and his family grow trees right on the lot. But, they also import them from suppliers throughout the country, including in northern Wisconsin. However, even that is putting them short.
“We’ve been running to farms almost daily to supplement the pre-cuts,” Bursaw said.
There are even shortages with that method too.
“One of the big suppliers nationwide and they cut my order by 80%. I only got 20% (of what I was supposed to get). Well, that sold before Thanksgiving Day. So, I have more coming in later this week,” said Bursaw, who declined to say which supplier that was.
The supply of trees Bursaw expected was cut on Monday, which will give East Wind Tree Farm a “great supply of pre-cuts.”
With the supply short across the country, it has led to higher prices. There have been price hikes by 50% or more by Bursaw’s suppliers, so it has been a balance of making money, keeping the right products for the customers and not pricing those same customers out of East Wind.
Trees are priced by the foot.
“People have accused us price-gouging and increasing our prices, and we have increased our prices. But, we aren’t price-gouging. We are charging more, but I’m not making any more because that is what I have had to charge to make the same amount of money,” Bursaw said. “There was one (supplier) that was probably (charging), I didn’t buy these, but it was like a 100% increase than what I was used to. I can’t do that. I can’t charge that much more.”
Bursaw planted some trees this past spring and has ordered thousands of trees already for next year. But as far as the trees he’s growing, his lot has started to fill up. Also, he has only owned East Wind for about four years. So, much of his stock is still growing. Many of his trees are a year into their growth period, so he presumes many of those will be ready in 7-9 years.
“It’s an investment,” Bursaw said.
Both Bursaw and Motl are committed to serving their customers.
“We plan on building our stock back up and being open next year,” Motl said.
“It was a tough decision and a lot of thinking behind it, but we thought it was what was best for us and our customers,” Motl added.
Bursaw and his family plan to keep trekking ahead with trees and stay open for the season.
“We’ll keep up as much as we can,” Bursaw said.
East Wind Tree Farm is known for its painted trees, including blue, purple and pink. It has pre-cut balsam, Canaan and Fraser trees. There is also a selection of
East Wind will remain open until Dec. 23.