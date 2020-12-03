COLUMBUS — The Marshall girls basketball team showed some rust in its season opener, but in the end had way too much firepower for host Columbus to handle earning a convincing 62-30 non-conference win Thursday night.

The reigning Capitol South Conference champion Cardinals raced out to a 14-1 lead to open the game and were never challenged by Columbus, which didn’t win a game in Capitol North Conference play last season.

Senior Laura Nickel led all scorers with 15 points, while sophomores Halle Weisensel and Allie Rateike also reached double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively, to pace Marshall. Senior Anna Lutz added nine and junior Abby Ward chipped in eight.

Marshall's Mya Andrews (5) and Abby Ward (right) trap Columbus' Ashley Olson during the Dec. 3 season opener. Marshall won, 62-30.

Rateike keyed the early run hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the game’s first 6 minutes. A Weisensel triple gave the visiting Cardinals a commanding 23-9 advantage with 7 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first half and Marshall led 29-14 at the break.

Weisensel buried 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to open the second half, and three-point plays by Lutz and Nickel extended the Marshall advantage to 26 points with 12 minutes remaining.

Jordan Link, Grace Kahl and Emma Paulson led Columbus with five points each.

The game matched two of Wisconsin’s all-time leaders in girls basketball coaching victories. Columbus’ Jeff Schweitzer, coaching his first game in eight seasons after coming out of retirement, ranks ninth on the all-time list with 537 victories. Marshall’s Doug Pickarts, earned his 474th and is one win away from tying Brookfield East’s Lindy Kemp for 16th place.

Marshall's Doug Pickarts (left) and Columbus' Jeff Schweitzer entered the Dec. 3 game with a combined 1,010 victories. Both coaches rank in the top 20 on the all-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association wins list.

Marshall begins defense of its Capitol South title Tuesday traveling to New Glarus for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Glarner Knights.

MARSHALL 62, COLUMBUS 30

Marshall 29 33 — 62

Columbus 14 16 — 30

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-1 9, Andrews 3 0-1 6, Rateike 4 0-0 10, Weisensel 4 0-2 12, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 6 3-8 15, Ward 3 0-0 8. Totals — 25 4-12 62.

Columbus — Link 2 0-0 5, As. Olson 1 0-0 3, M. Kahl 1 1-2 3, Theilen 2 1-2 5, G. Kahl 1 0-0 3, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Selk 0 1-2 1, Paulson 1 2-8 5, Dornaus 1 0-0 3. Totals — 10 5-14 30.

3-point goals — M 8 (Weisensel 4, Rateike 2, Ward 2); C 5 (Link 1, As. Olson 1, G. Kahl 1, Paulson 1, Dornaus 1). Total fouls — M 13; C 9.

