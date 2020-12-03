COLUMBUS — The Marshall girls basketball team showed some rust in its season opener, but in the end had way too much firepower for host Columbus to handle earning a convincing 62-30 non-conference win Thursday night.
The reigning Capitol South Conference champion Cardinals raced out to a 14-1 lead to open the game and were never challenged by Columbus, which didn’t win a game in Capitol North Conference play last season.
Senior Laura Nickel led all scorers with 15 points, while sophomores Halle Weisensel and Allie Rateike also reached double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively, to pace Marshall. Senior Anna Lutz added nine and junior Abby Ward chipped in eight.
Rateike keyed the early run hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the game’s first 6 minutes. A Weisensel triple gave the visiting Cardinals a commanding 23-9 advantage with 7 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first half and Marshall led 29-14 at the break.
Weisensel buried 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to open the second half, and three-point plays by Lutz and Nickel extended the Marshall advantage to 26 points with 12 minutes remaining.
Jordan Link, Grace Kahl and Emma Paulson led Columbus with five points each.
COACHING LEGENDS
The game matched two of Wisconsin’s all-time leaders in girls basketball coaching victories. Columbus’ Jeff Schweitzer, coaching his first game in eight seasons after coming out of retirement, ranks ninth on the all-time list with 537 victories. Marshall’s Doug Pickarts, earned his 474th and is one win away from tying Brookfield East’s Lindy Kemp for 16th place.
UP NEXT
Marshall begins defense of its Capitol South title Tuesday traveling to New Glarus for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Glarner Knights.
MARSHALL 62, COLUMBUS 30
Marshall 29 33 — 62
Columbus 14 16 — 30
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-1 9, Andrews 3 0-1 6, Rateike 4 0-0 10, Weisensel 4 0-2 12, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 6 3-8 15, Ward 3 0-0 8. Totals — 25 4-12 62.
Columbus — Link 2 0-0 5, As. Olson 1 0-0 3, M. Kahl 1 1-2 3, Theilen 2 1-2 5, G. Kahl 1 0-0 3, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Selk 0 1-2 1, Paulson 1 2-8 5, Dornaus 1 0-0 3. Totals — 10 5-14 30.
3-point goals — M 8 (Weisensel 4, Rateike 2, Ward 2); C 5 (Link 1, As. Olson 1, G. Kahl 1, Paulson 1, Dornaus 1). Total fouls — M 13; C 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.