Week of 12-7-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more 1759.
High Team Game-Karen’s just 1 more 632.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 642 (233-215), David Edwards 555 (206), Keith Pocock 549 (210), Sam Hensler 538, Terry Pickett 508, Jonathan Schoemann 505.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2021.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 713.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 622 (238-214), Richard Weihert 535, Van Stenberg 509.
Wednesday Morning
Team High Series: Hearts Clubs 1898.
High Team Game: Clubs 674.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 621 (229-202), Jonathan Schoemann 574 (211), Jeanne Ploc 503.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: B.S.O.D-2329.
High Team Game: B.S.O.D.-787.
Individuals: Austin Powers 679 (200-241-238), Andy Kuhl 659 (216-216-227), Chris Hensler 639 (222-202-215), Davin Gander 568, Ron Buschkopf 551, David Edwards 544, Joe Jazdzewski 535 (207), Lane Gander 525 (219), Eric Haley 508, Tony Reinhold 503, Sean Musel 501.
Thursday Twilite-
High Team Series: Team 5 - 1511.
High Team Game: Team 5 580.
Individuals: Trenton Merritt 561, Corinne Novak 557 (203), Cheryl Swarztrauber 542, Krista Monday 210.
