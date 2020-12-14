Week of 12-7-20

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more 1759.

High Team Game-Karen’s just 1 more 632.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 642 (233-215), David Edwards 555 (206), Keith Pocock 549 (210), Sam Hensler 538, Terry Pickett 508, Jonathan Schoemann 505.

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2021.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 713.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 622 (238-214), Richard Weihert 535, Van Stenberg 509.

Wednesday Morning

Team High Series: Hearts Clubs 1898.

High Team Game: Clubs 674.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 621 (229-202), Jonathan Schoemann 574 (211), Jeanne Ploc 503.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: B.S.O.D-2329.

High Team Game: B.S.O.D.-787.

Individuals: Austin Powers 679 (200-241-238), Andy Kuhl 659 (216-216-227), Chris Hensler 639 (222-202-215), Davin Gander 568, Ron Buschkopf 551, David Edwards 544, Joe Jazdzewski 535 (207), Lane Gander 525 (219), Eric Haley 508, Tony Reinhold 503, Sean Musel 501.

Thursday Twilite-

High Team Series: Team 5 - 1511.

High Team Game: Team 5 580.

Individuals: Trenton Merritt 561, Corinne Novak 557 (203), Cheryl Swarztrauber 542, Krista Monday 210.

