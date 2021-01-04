This time Marshall got the upper hand in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Four players reached double figures as the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, upended Waupun, No. 3 in Division 3, 69-62 on Dec. 22.
Anna Lutz led Marshall with 21 points, Laura Nickel scored 16, Mya Andrews tallied 15 and Abby Ward chipped in 11 as the Cardinals improved to 9-1 with the road victory.
Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, was a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line, while Marshall as a team made 21-of-24 shots from the stripe.
The Cardinals built a 10-point halftime advantage, only to have the Warriors (8-3) rally with 38 second-half points.
Abbie Aalsma, who has committed to Illinois State, led the Warriors (8-3) with a game-high 25 points.
MARSHALL 69, WAUPUN 62
Marshall 34 35 — 69
Waupun 24 38 — 62
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 5 10-10 21, Andrews 5 4-4 15, Rateike 1 0-0 3, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 5-8 16, Ward 3 2-2 11. Totals — 20 21-24 69.
Waupun — Cunningham 2 0-0 4, N. Aalsma 2 0-2 5, A. Aalsma 10 1-1 25, Gopalan 5 0-0 13, Petersen 7 0-0 15. Totals — 26 1-3 62.
3-point goals — M 8 (Ward 3, Lutz 1, Andrews 1, Rateike 1, Weisensel 1, Nickel 1); W 9 (A. Aalsma 4, Gopalan 3, N. Aalsma 1, Petersen 1). Total fouls — M n/a; W 16. Fouled out — N. Aalsma.
Marshall 64
Evansville 32
A 42-11 first half enabled visiting Marshall to double up Evansville in a New Year’s Eve matinee.
Lutz poured in 24 points to lead all scorers, Nickel added 15 and Ward scored 13.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils (2-5) with 10.
Nickel Moves into 3rd
With a total of 31 points over the two games Nickel moved into third place on the all-time Marshall girls basketball scoring list. Her 1,229 points surpassed Pam Walters’ total of 1,214.
MARSHALL 64, EVANSVILLE 32
Marshall 42 22 — 64
Evansville 11 22 — 32
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 0-0 2, Lutz 10 3-3 24, Andrews 2 1-2 5, Wiesensel 0 3-4 3, Michalak 1 0-0 3, Nickel 4 6-9 15, Ward 5 2-3 13. Totals — 23 15-21 64.
Evansville — Hazard 1 0-0 3, Hinkle 1 1-1 3, hermanson 1 0-0 2, Tofte 2 0-0 6, Rosenberger 0 0-1 0, Dobbs 1 0-0 3, Brandenburg 4 1-2 10, Vogel 1 0-0 2, Messling 1 1-1 3. Totals — 12 3-5 32.
3-point goals — M 3 (Lutz 1, Michalak 1, Nickel 1); E 5 (Tofte 2, Dobbs 1, Brandenburg 1, Hazard 1). Total fouls — M 11; E 13.
Up Next
Marshall will play Wisconsin Heights Friday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The Capitol South Conference tipoff is 5:45 p.m. Then on Saturday the Cardinals travel to Poynette for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol Conference crossover with the Pumas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.