LAURA NICKEL
Laura Nickel recently moved into third place on the Marshall girls basketball all-time scoring list. Nickel's 1,229 points ranks behind only teammate Anna Lutz (1,658) and Kelsey Bakken (1,273).

 Jeff Seisser

This time Marshall got the upper hand in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Four players reached double figures as the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, upended Waupun, No. 3 in Division 3, 69-62 on Dec. 22.

Anna Lutz led Marshall with 21 points, Laura Nickel scored 16, Mya Andrews tallied 15 and Abby Ward chipped in 11 as the Cardinals improved to 9-1 with the road victory.

Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, was a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line, while Marshall as a team made 21-of-24 shots from the stripe.

The Cardinals built a 10-point halftime advantage, only to have the Warriors (8-3) rally with 38 second-half points.

Abbie Aalsma, who has committed to Illinois State, led the Warriors (8-3) with a game-high 25 points.

MARSHALL 69, WAUPUN 62

Marshall 34 35 — 69

Waupun 24 38 — 62

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 5 10-10 21, Andrews 5 4-4 15, Rateike 1 0-0 3, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 5-8 16, Ward 3 2-2 11. Totals — 20 21-24 69.

Waupun — Cunningham 2 0-0 4, N. Aalsma 2 0-2 5, A. Aalsma 10 1-1 25, Gopalan 5 0-0 13, Petersen 7 0-0 15. Totals — 26 1-3 62.

3-point goals — M 8 (Ward 3, Lutz 1, Andrews 1, Rateike 1, Weisensel 1, Nickel 1); W 9 (A. Aalsma 4, Gopalan 3, N. Aalsma 1, Petersen 1). Total fouls — M n/a; W 16. Fouled out — N. Aalsma.

Marshall 64

Evansville 32

A 42-11 first half enabled visiting Marshall to double up Evansville in a New Year’s Eve matinee.

Lutz poured in 24 points to lead all scorers, Nickel added 15 and Ward scored 13.

Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils (2-5) with 10.

Nickel Moves into 3rd

With a total of 31 points over the two games Nickel moved into third place on the all-time Marshall girls basketball scoring list. Her 1,229 points surpassed Pam Walters’ total of 1,214.

MARSHALL 64, EVANSVILLE 32

Marshall 42 22 — 64

Evansville 11 22 — 32

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 0-0 2, Lutz 10 3-3 24, Andrews 2 1-2 5, Wiesensel 0 3-4 3, Michalak 1 0-0 3, Nickel 4 6-9 15, Ward 5 2-3 13. Totals — 23 15-21 64.

Evansville — Hazard 1 0-0 3, Hinkle 1 1-1 3, hermanson 1 0-0 2, Tofte 2 0-0 6, Rosenberger 0 0-1 0, Dobbs 1 0-0 3, Brandenburg 4 1-2 10, Vogel 1 0-0 2, Messling 1 1-1 3. Totals — 12 3-5 32.

3-point goals — M 3 (Lutz 1, Michalak 1, Nickel 1); E 5 (Tofte 2, Dobbs 1, Brandenburg 1, Hazard 1). Total fouls — M 11; E 13.

Up Next

Marshall will play Wisconsin Heights Friday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The Capitol South Conference tipoff is 5:45 p.m. Then on Saturday the Cardinals travel to Poynette for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol Conference crossover with the Pumas.

