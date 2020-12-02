To say the 2020-21 season will be strange would be an understatement, but for the Marshall High School boys basketball program, it will be a grave understatement.
The Cardinals go into the new season as one of less than a handful of Dane County schools playing winter sports during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in doing so will be practicing and playing games off campus for the unforeseen future.
That said, Marshall on the surface looks to have a championship-level team.
“We bring back four starters this year; all four of these returning starters were sophomores last year and gained a ton of valuable experience,” said Cardinals head coach Dan Denniston. “I feel we should contend for the Capitol South Conference championship and be extremely competitive in our non-conference schedule.”
In his second stint as head coach Denniston, who coached the program for five years previously before returning to the bench last season, led the program to a 16-8 record which included a runner-up finish in the Cap South (7-3 record) behind perennial champion New Glarus.
“I feel keys to this year will be finding some guys that want to do the work that doesn’t get recognized in the media. We need to play more physical and we need to rebound the ball on both ends of the floor. I feel we have kids that can score the ball and we should have a good team chemistry with 10 of our 12 varsity players being juniors. We return 80% of our scoring and rebounding from last year, and I hope we can make the next step as a team and program.”
Craig Ward, a 6-foot-2 guard, was the team’s leading scorer a year ago which landed him on the first team. Ward averaged 17.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and was the team’s leader in both assists (81) and steals (33).
“Craig did the majority of our ball handling last year and this year we hope to get him to play off the ball a little more, allowing him a chance to come off screens,” said Denniston of his point guard. “Craig is an aggressive offensive player that is able to score the ball at all three levels. He once again will be looked upon to be a primary scorer for us.”
Reid Truschinski, a 6-5 forward, averaged 12 ppg while grabbing 100 rebounds. Truschinski also showed touch at the free throw line, mang over 76% of his attempts on his way to second-team All-CSC recognition.
“Reid is an offensive force because of his size and his ability to attack the basket. This year I hope to see Reid trust his play-making ability to create baskets for others, and continue to develop his perimeter game as he is a very good 3-point shooter,” Denniston said. “My hope is that he continues to grow his offensive game and becomes one of the tougher players to guard in the conference.”
Cole Denniston (5-10, guard) averaged 8 ppg and 2 assists per night while the junior had 49 assists and 20 steals, but it was his outside shooting (48-for-114, 42.1%) from 3-point range that forced defenses to guard him from outside of the perimeter.
“This year he needs to expand his game,” said Denniston of his son. “Cole needs to attack the basket and get points in the paint, as well as get to the free throw line. We will need him to be a consistent scorer to make us a balanced team.”
The fourth starter returning is Bryce Frank. Coming off a tremendous football season when the junior running back was named the Eastern Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Frank will be looking to bring that success to the basketball court. As a sophomore, Frank averaged just 2 ppg but pulled down 3.5 rebounds per contest.
“Bryce was our best defensive player and was looked upon to guard the opponents’ best player most games,” said Denniston. “Bryce gave up size (he’s only 5-9) to a lot of players, but his energy and toughness allowed him to be a defensive force most games. We look for him to continue to be an energy player who does little things that aren’t noticed by a lot of people, but required to win games.”
Filling out the Cardinals’ roster are senior Kelby Petersen (6-4, forward), and juniors Michael Lutz (6-5, forward), Mason Collins (5-10, guard), Luis Bello (6-0, forward), Canon Seidschlag (6-0, guard) and Justin Grady (6-1, guard).
Marshall is looking for its first conference championship since the 2015-16 season, the last time anyone won the Capitol South other than New Glarus.
“New Glarus will probably be picked to win the conference as they have won it the last few years and have three returning starters, including the conference Player of the Year (Noah Martinson),” said Denniston of the Glarner Knights. “They are extremely well coached and always play hard and disciplined; they will be a big team with their returning size.”
Denniston also sees Belleville and Wisconsin Heights as stiff challenges.
“Overall, I feel the conference will be very balanced this year, with as many as four teams having a chance to be conference champion if everything goes right for them,” Denniston added.
Marshall begins the season on Monday, Dec. 7 at Lodi. Tipoff against the Blue Devils is 7:30 p.m.
2020-21 MARSHALL BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in all CAPS)
Mon., Dec. 7 Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 14 New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 17 Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 19 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 22 CAMBRIDGE, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 29 Evansville Tourney (Beloit Turner) 5 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 30 Evansville Tourney (TBA)
Tues., Jan. 5 Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 7 Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 8 DEERFIELD, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 12 Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 14 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 19 Belleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 22 NEW GLARUS, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 25 BERLIN, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 28 WATERLOO, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 30 POYNETTE, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 2 Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 5 Wisconsin Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 11 BELLEVILLE, 7:30 p.m.
