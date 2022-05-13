The Marshall baseball team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. Entering a Senior Night non-conference game against Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, May 12, the Cardinals had won four straight and seven of their last eight. Thanks to some opportunistic base running and a strong day of relief pitching from freshman Carson Connelly, Marshall made it five straight wins and eight of their last nine with a 6-3 victory.
"We're playing really well," Marshall head coach Shane Murphy said. "The pitching has been really good and our bats are heating up at the right time. We have some guys lower in the lineup that are hitting much more consistently. Confidence levels are pretty high."
Once the class of 2022 had been properly recognized pregame, the Cardinals wasted no time getting to work. Marshall senior starting pitcher Mason Collins forced a quick change of the sides to bring the Cardinals up to the plate.
Senior shortstop Cole Denniston kicked the day off out a single but, with two outs, it looked as though the inning would end with him stranded. Marshall put together a nice rally, however. Senior first baseman Cooper Usgaard wisely made a run for first base on a dropped third strike and made it safely, bringing freshman designated hitter Carson Connelly to the plate. He ripped a single up the gut to bring Denniston home and give his Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Collins kept the Warriors' bats at bay again in the top of the second, opening the door for Marshall to keep the offense cooking. The Cardinals faced an early 2-out situation after grounding into a double play, but senior left fielder Bryce Frank kept the inning alive with a single.
It's worth mentioning Lakeside Lutheran was down to their backup catcher in this game as their usual starter had suffered a concussion just days before. Frank feasted on the inexperience, stealing both second and third base as sophomore center fielder Matthew Motl had his at-bat. Motl wouldn't even need to swing his bat as a balk from Lakeside Lutheran's pitcher allowed Frank to walk home, doubling Marshall's lead to 2-0.
The Warriors' bats had been making some noise in the first two innings, but they fully erupted in the top of the third. They had finally timed Collins. After getting back-to-back outs to start the inning, Lakeside Lutheran used a walk and a single to get men on base. After a wild pitch moved those runners to second and third, Marshall was then the victim of a balk run itself as a run walked in. In the same at-bat, the Warriors ripped a single down the third base line to bring another run in and tie the game at two runs each.
Marshall looked as though it would have an answer in the bottom of the third, but an infield popout left men stranded on second and third base. Collins returned to the mound in the top of the fourth, but an immediate walk ended his day. Enter: freshman Carson Connelly.
The freshman has been playing like an upperclassman all season, and it showed Thursday as well. He struck out the first two batters he saw and forced a fly out to right field to quickly end the inning, a trend he would develop for the rest of the game.
"You can't even tell he's a freshman," Murphy said of Connelly. "He's very confident at all times and is confident in his stuff. He knows where it's going. It's fun to watch. He produces a lot of ground balls against a lot of good hitters."
With Connelly's steadying hand on the mound, the Cardinals got to work at the plate. Ward kicked off the inning with a double into left field, followed by a quick steal of third base. A wild pitch during Frank's at-bat allowed Ward to steal home and give the Cardinals a lead they would never again relinquish.
Frank would draw a walk and subsequently steal second base. He didn't have the opportunity to steal third as Motl ripped a double into the outfield to bring him around to score. Denniston would reach base on an error to put two men on for senior Haiden Nolden.
Nolden came up clutch. He blooped a single into right field, giving both Motl and Denniston time to reach home plate by the time it reached the earth. In a flash, Marshall had built a commanding 6-2 lead.
"We made the right adjustments," Murphy said. "The guys started waiting back on the ball. Once we get certain guys on, we can do some things on the base paths and cause some trouble for the other team. It puts us in a good spot."
The remainder of the game was a pitching duel. Connelly was working and Lakeside's relief pitcher also put Marshall's bats away. Lakeside managed to challenge in the top of the sixth inning as an error allowed a man to be in scoring position for a subsequent triple to bring the Marshall lead down to 6-3. But, that was the extent of the damage. Connelly escaped the sixth and forced a three up, three down inning in the top of the seventh to ice the game.
While the win was an impressive one, Marshall's winning streak was dashed the next day. The Cardinals had the task of hosting Belleville, the top team in the conference. Despite a valiant effort, Marshall lost 13-4. It was a nail-biter throughout, until the Wildcats settled down towards the end to score five runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh to secure the win.
With the win and the loss, Marshall is now 10-9 on the year and 5-4 in Capitol - South play.
Marshall will close this week out with a non-conference trip to Edgewood on Saturday, May 14. Next week, the Cardinals continue their road stand with a trip to River Valley on Monday, May 16 before closing the regular season at rival Waterloo on Friday, May 20.