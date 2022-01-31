The following students from Waterloo were named to the Marquette University 2021 fall semester dean’s list: Claire Mosher, bachelor of science in nursing; Madeline Mosher, doctorate in physical therapy and Alyssa Spies, bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies.
To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must earn at least 12 credits for a semester and have no disqualifying grades and the grade point average threshold varies between colleges.
UW-River Falls
The following students from Marshall were named to the UW-River Falls 2021 fall semester dean’s list: Jacinda Goldsby, horticulture, and Nicole McCafferty, biotechnology.
UW-Stevens Point
The following students were named to the UW-Stevens Point 2021 fall semester honors list: Michael Kubicki, Marshall, senior, high honors and Autumn Lins, Waterloo, senior, highest honors.
Carthage College
The following student from Marshall was named to the Carthage College 2021 fall semester dean’s list: Bethany Frandle.
UW-Madison
The following Marshall students were named to honors lists at UW-Madison for the 2021 fall semester: Abigail Gillis, College of Letters and Science (dean’s list); Sophia Hamilton, School of Education (dean’s list); Kyra Kubehl, College of Agricultural & Life Science (dean’s list); Brianna Lee, School of Human Ecology (dean’s honor list); Ben Lusk, College of Agricultural and Life Science (dean’s list); Mason Schroeder, School of Education (dean’s list), Brenen Skalitzky, College of Agricultural and Life Science (dean’s list); Kagan Skalitzky, School of Pharmacy (high honor roll); Lukas Voigts, College of Agricultural and Life Science (dean’s list) and Adam Wehking, College of Engineering (dean’s honor list).
The following Waterloo students were named to honors lists at UW-Madison for the 2021 fall semester: Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural and Life Science (dean’s list); Leah Jakusz, College of Letters and Sciences (dean’s list); Kendall James, College of Engineering (dean’s honor list) and Madalyn Stewart, College of Letters and Science (dean’s list).
UW-Milwaukee
The following Marshall students were named to the dean’s list at UW-Milwaukee for the 2021 fall semester: Natalie Derr, School of the Arts undergrad; Samantha Kluever, letters and science undergrad; Anna Lutz, English and computer science undergrad and Bailey Paulson, social welfare undergraduate.