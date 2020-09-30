Both the Marshall and Waterloo football teams have been awarded a forfeit victory over Dodgeland.
After consulting with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, ESC commissioner Jeff Giese determined that both Waterloo and Marshall, scheduled to play the Trojans in Weeks 1 and 2, were awarded 2-0 forfeit wins.
Dodgeland was unable to start the beginning of their season until Sept. 21 (a week later than all other ESC schools) due to the Dodge County Covid Health Advisory.
