Due to the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 racing season at Jefferson Speedway is currently on hold.
The local raceway, located halfway between Cambridge and Jefferson on U.S. Highway 18, is working diligently with local government and health officials to determine when and how we can get the season started and get back to all the fun events at Wisconsin's Action Track.
Jefferson Speedway is focused on rescheduling as much of its regular schedule as possible so everyone can enjoy Saturday night stock car racing, the crazy Tournaments of Destruction, Track Attack events, Slide Society and Madison Sports Car Club.
This also includes the Sunday morning Bargain Fair.
If necessary, Jefferson Speedway will go deeper into the fall (as weather permits) to recover as much of its schedule as possible. In the meantime, it is taking advantage of the time off to work on some cool projects at the speedway to enhance the fan experience.
Jefferson Speedway will be the CDC and state officials give the “all clear” to proceed and will hit the ground running. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available by logging onto its homepage: www.jeffersonspeedway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.