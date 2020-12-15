Visiting Belleville outscored Waterloo 41-18 in the second half turning a close game into a 26-point Capitol South Conference victory Monday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

The host Pirates (1-2 overall, 0-1 Cap. South) trailed the Bulldogs by only three points at halftime.

Senior Jackson Christenson was the only Waterloo player to reach double figures with 11. Junior Eugene Wolff added eight while senior Addison Hensler chipped in six.

The Pirates travel to Columbus Saturday. Gametime is 5 p.m.

BELLEVILLE 67 WATERLOO 41

Belleville 26 41 — 67

Waterloo 23 18 — 41

Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 6 0-0 13, C. Syse 18, Conner 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Nolden 2 1-2 5, T. Syse 6 3-6 15, Fahey 1 3-5 5, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Desmet 1 2-5 4. Totals — 25 12-22 67.

Waterloo — Hager 2 0-0 5 Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Wolff 3 1-3 8, Christenson 4 0-1 11, Hensler 3 0-0 6, Ritter 2 0-0 4, Fiedorowicz 0 2-2 2. Totals — 16 3-6 41.

3-point goals — B 5 (C. Syse 4 Boyum 1); W 6 (Christenson 3, Wolff 1, Tschanz 1, Hager 1). Total fouls — B 10; W 19. Fouled out — Wolff.

