In conversations leading up to the 2022 season, Waterloo head baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz was confident in his team's ability to put the ball in play and run the bases wisely. His analysis was proven correct on Friday, April 15 in a non-conference doubleheader with Reedsburg. The Pirates scored 12 runs in each game, winning the first 12-1 before losing the second 22-12.
Waterloo opened the day still searching for its first win of the season, and that hunger for a W was most apparent in sophomore Owen Haseleu.
Haseleu was not only Waterloo's starting pitcher in the game, but also perhaps the best bat at the plate. On the mound, he allowed only two hits and zero runs with three strikeouts in four innings of work. He did himself a favor at the plate as well, going 3-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Haseleu also got a major bump from teammates Jordan Radloff, Jon Sampo, and Ian Ritter, all of whom contributed two RBIs each as the Pirates romped their way to the win. Radloff and Ritter's RBIs came by way of homeruns.
The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third, and two in the fourth to get their 12 runs. Reedsville managed only one run in the bottom of the fifth inning before the game was declared a win for Waterloo in the top of the sixth by way of the mercy rule.
The big loss in the first game awakened something in Reedsville's offense. Now, it was the Panthers' turn to get some serious runs across the plate. After scoring only one run in the top of the first, Reesdville pushed five across in the second and exploded for nine in the third.
Five Reedsville batter had multiple RBIs in the game, led by clanup batter Tristan Eichorst with four. The Pirates did all they could to stop the bleeding, throwing four pitchers on the mound. Junior Cooper Setz was the only one to last more than two innings, pitching the final three, as Antonio Unzueta, Kaden Ring, and Cameron Tschanz all saw their day end after throwing 1.3 innings.
Even with Reedsville's impressive batting, it's not like the Pirates weren't seeing the ball as well. The Pirates tried to keep pace, producing two runs in the second inning, three in the third, and four in the fourth.
Setz had a great day at the plate, going 3-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sophomore Trevor Firari scored twice himself after an impressive 4-5 day at the dish. Sophomore Jon Sampo led the Pirates in RBIs with two and Ritter mashed two doubles.
The Pirates put together an impressive run total of 12, but Reedsville scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to keep any comeback attempts at bay, eventually winning 22-12.
Even with the tough day on the mound in the second game, the Pirates still walked away from the doubleheader with their first win of the season. That confidence booster comes just in time as Capitol - South play will now kick into high gear.
Waterloo will host Belleville on Tuesday, April 19 and travel to New Glarus on Thursday, April 21. The conference slate only continues next week as the Pirates will host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, April 26 before traveling to rival Marshall on Thursday, April 28.
BASEBALL: WATERLOO 12, REEDSVILLE 1
|WATERLOO BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|T. Firari
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C. Setz
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Unzueta
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O. Haseleu
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|J. Radloff
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|J. Sampo
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|C. Hush
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K. Lauersdorf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I. Ritter
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|L. Dolfin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|28
|12
|13
|11
|0
|1
|WATERLOO PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|O. Haseleu
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Radloff
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
BASEBALL: REEDSVILLE 22, WATERLOO 12
|WATERLOO BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|T. Firari
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C. Setz
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|A. Unzueta
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|O. Haseleu
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Hush
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Sampo
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|I. Ritter
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|B. Aubart
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Ring
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Tschanz
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Rufener
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|14
|8
|5
|5
|WATERLOO PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|A. Unzueta
|1.3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|3
|K. Ring
|1.3
|2
|7
|0
|1
|4
|C. Tschanz
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|C. Setz
|3.0
|6
|6
|3
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|7.0
|16
|22
|12
|3
|11