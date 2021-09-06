After a promising 2-0 start for the Waterloo football team, reality struck Friday, Sept. 3 in a challenging trip to take on Eastern Suburban Conference foe Markesan. The Pirates never led as the Hornets rode an unstoppable rushing attack to a 22-12 victory.
“They have a really balanced rushing attack,” Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said. “4 guys can run the ball well. They are really fundamentally sound on their execution. I thought our guys held up well, but they broke a couple of really big runs which turned out to be the difference.
The best way to illustrate just how dominant the Hornets were running the ball is to take a look at their passing game. Junior quarterback Ryan Mast threw just two passes, both of which fell incomplete. Mast was better served in the running game, where he kept the ball 18 times for 99 yards and two scores.
Mast’s rushing performance was dwarfed by Markesan’s junior running back Caleb Stoll, who took his measly seven carries and turned them into 164 yards and a touchdown. Much of his yardage came on the game’s opening score, a 90-yard scamper to set the Hornets up with a 6-0 lead.
It was Markesan to strike again in the second quarter, a 1-yard keeper up the middle from Mast to make it 14-0. Waterloo would remain scoreless into halftime as the Markesan defense stymied all attempts at production. This is where Frisell sees a difference in this year’s team as compared to years past.
“Getting down 14 points, teams in the past would have folded,” Frisell said. “They would have packed it in and the score would have only gotten worse. The kids battled. The other coaches and I were impressed with how they fought.”
The battle back into the game began with senior running back Eugene Wolff. He took a handoff for six yards into the endzone in the third quarter, narrowing the deficit to 14-6. It was Waterloo who struck again next, this time in the fourth quarter. Here, sophomore quarterback Cal Hush connected with sophomore receiver Ryan Sturgill for a 16-yard touchdown. The Pirates had cut the lead down to 14-12, but Markesan wouldn’t go away.
The Hornets broke off another huge touchdown run, this time going for 53 yards. After a successful 2-point conversion, the 22-12 lead proved to be too much to overcome as the Pirates accepted their first loss of the 2021 season. While it counts as a loss in the overall record, there are plenty of lessons about resilience and perseverance to be garnered from the defeat.
Waterloo has a chance to put those newly learned lessons to the test this week with a home game against Cambridge. The Blue Jays also enter the game with a 2-1 record, but with far more momentum. After a 55-0 loss in week one at the hands of Belleville, Cambridge has turned it around nicely with a 61-42 win over Deerfield in week two and a 40-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle in week three. The Blue Jays are led offensively by senior running back Trey Colts, who has rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in his three games this season. Stopping Colts will be the key to Waterloo getting back in the win column in week four.