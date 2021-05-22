MARSHALL — Kelby Petersen hit two doubles and scored two runs for Marshall’s baseball team in a 3-2 Capitol South win over New Glarus on Thursday at Firemen’s Park.
Marshall (5-1 Capitol South) trailed 1-0 after one inning but answered with a run in the second and two in the fourth to maintain a half-game lead over Cambridge in the league standings.
Petersen hit a leadoff double in the second and tied the game after coming around on two passed balls.
In the fourth, Petersen got things started again with another double to right. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, and after Cooper Usgaard drew a walk, scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Masen Haberkorn. Collin Petersen drove in Usgaard with another sacrifice fly to left.
That run proved to be the game-winner. New Glarus (1-3 in conference) scored an unearned run in the sixth off reliever Wyatt Jennings, but Jennings retired the last four batters he faced to earn the save.
Haiden Nolden went five innings and earned the decision, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and six walks.
MARSHALL 3, NEW GLARUS 2
New Glarus 100 001 0 — 2 6 1
Marshall 010 200 X — 3 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — NG (Siegenthaler L, 3.1-3-3-1-3-3, Baker 2.1-2-0-0-3-1, Mendleski 0.1-0-0-0-1-0), M (Nolden W, 5-5-1-1-5-6, Jennings S, 2-1-1-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — NG (Mihlbauer 2x4, Mendleski 2x4, 2B, Siegenthaler RBI), M (C. Petersen RBI, K. Petersen 3x3, 2B (2), Haberkorn RBI)