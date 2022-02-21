From Monday, Feb. 21: Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing a public meeting to discuss the disposal of dredged material from the Mississippi River. The meeting was previously scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The DNR will reschedule this meeting and will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.
From Friday, Feb. 18: Know where any black ben den locations are? We're asking the public to help us with a new research study and report any known locations.
Conducted by the department’s Office of Applied Science, the study will analyze reported dens and generate estimates of reproductive rates of black bears within each bear management zone. These estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models for those zones.
Public reporting of bear dens will increase the study’s success and the accuracy of the black bear population model, as black bear dens are difficult to locate. The public is encouraged to report as much information about the den’s location and recent use as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens. Den locations from prior years can be useful since black bears will occasionally re-use dens.
The DNR’s Office of Applied Sciences will begin research at the end of February and continue until collaring goals are met. Research staff will collar female black bears and collect data at each den, such as the sex, weight and body measurements of the sow and cubs.
The DNR’s researchers appreciate the help of local and federal biologists, tribal partners and the general public in locating black bear dens.
From Friday, Feb. 18: The Wisconsin DNR will refund the $10 application fee to customers who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season. The department will restore all customers' wolf preference point records to their Fall 2021 pre-application status.
Following a federal court ruling on Feb. 10, wolves in the lower 48 states were returned to the Federal Endangered Species List. (The ruling excludes wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains region.) Under Wisconsin law, if the wolf is listed on the federal endangered list, the state is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season.
The $10 refund check will be sent via U.S. mail to the address on file in Go Wild.
If needed, applicants may update their address in Go Wild before Feb. 24, 2022. Otherwise, no other action is required at this time.
Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery. More details are available on the DNR's website.