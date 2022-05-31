The Waterloo softball team had an incredibly impressive 2022 season. After ripping through the Capitol - South conference, finishing the regular season as undefeated conference champions, the Pirates took their 11-game win stream into the WIAA state tournament as a No. 3 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 4.
Things got off to a promising start as Waterloo crushed Randolph 19-4 in the regional opener to advance to the regional championship against Horicon. The Pirates fell behind mid-game and battled valiantly to get back into it. Unfortunately, the comeback wasn't enough as Horicon escaped with an 11-9 win to end Waterloo's season.
The Pirates were certainly fresh for the Horicon game as their opener against Randolph on Tuesday, May 24 only took three innings.
While Waterloo would eventually run away with the win, the Rockets got a hot start against Waterloo starting pitcher Grace Marty, stealing three runs in the top of the first inning. Luckily for the Pirates, they would get the bats going early as well.
Waterloo would respond with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Marty held Randolph scoreless in the top of the second, the Pirates really got to work in the bottom half of the inning. They pushed 12 runs around the bases, taking a commanding 17-3 lead heading into the third inning.
Marty would allow one more run in the top of the third, but her offense provided two more in the bottom of the inning to bring the game to a close. Waterloo had romped to a 19-4 victory.
Senior Michaela Riege made the most of her one hit on the day, putting it over the fence for a 2-run homerun. She also came around to score four times herself as she drew two walks. Sophomore Katrina Freund had a stellar day at the plate as well, going 3-4 with two doubles to drive in a whopping six RBIs and score two runs herself. Freund wasn't the only one to double twice as senior Quinnly Hush did the same, going 2-2 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Pirates also got multiple RBIs from Marty, senior Abbie Gier, and sophomore Brenna Huebner.
With a full head of steam, the Pirates hit the road for their regional championship matchup with Horicon on Thursday, May 26.
The Pirates rolled with Marty as their starter once again, and she proved to be the right decision early as she held the Marshmen scoreless in the first inning. After back-to-back scoreless innings from Waterloo to start the game, Horicon finally broke the streak by stealing a run in the bottom of the second inning.
Waterloo responded in turn, picking up a run in the top of the third inning to tie things up. Horicon had an answer as well, pushing two runs across in the bottom of the third to assume a 3-1 lead.
Following a scoreless inning from both sides in the fourth, Waterloo broke things wide open in the top of the fifth. The Pirates had their best inning of the day, scoring three runs to take their first lead, 4-3. Unfortunately, this is when Horicon's bats woke up as well. The Marshmen exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth, re-taking a 9-4 advantage.
The Pirates wouldn't let things slip that easily. They upped their performance from the previous inning, scratching together four runs in the top of the sixth to cut Horicon's lead to 9-8. Again, Horicon would answer. It put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it an 11-8 lead.
Still, Waterloo would not give up. The Pirates battled, getting a run on the board in the top of the seventh. Unfortunately, the single run was all that would cross home as Horicon acquired the necessary outs and ended the game, winning 11-9 to bring Waterloo's season to a close.
Riege's power was on display in this one once again, mashing two homeruns in her 3-4 performance with five RBIs and two runs scored. Leadoff batter Ava Jaehnke impressed as well, going 2-5 at the plate with a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Huebner turned in a 2-4 performance at the plate, both of which were doubles.
The Pirates close out 2022 with a final record of 15-3, including a flawless 8-0 mark in the Capitol - South conference. Waterloo had an unquestionably dominant season, winning nine games by at least 10 runs and scoring double-digit runs in 13 games.
Losing the class of 2022 will sting for next season. Riege's reliable bat will be missed in the lineup, as will the likes of Hush, Gier, and Kamden Fitzgerald. Luckily, there is still plenty of returning talent for optimism next season.
Jaehnke, a team captain this season as a junior, will be looked to for leadership from her shortstop and leadoff position. Sophomores Huebner and Freund showed great development this season as well and should flourish as juniors. Coupled with the senior-to-be pitching pair of Marty and Sophia Schneider, the Pirates should be just fine going forward.