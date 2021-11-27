As all who are 18 years of age or older are now eligible to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Jefferson County Health Department officials are getting the word out that those booster shots are essential in their eyes.
As of Nov. 24, a little more than half the county’s population had completed the series of shots, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. So, those people would be eligible six months after their second dose to get a booster shot, if they haven’t received it already. That number was 50.7%, or 42,994 people.
But what about the other half?
“Getting people vaccinated is less about barriers right now and more about social norms and communicating with those who are still skeptical,” said Samroz Jakvani, the Jefferson County epidemiologist.
Jefferson County vaccinations have been lagging behind the state and most of the surrounding counties, particularly those who have completed the vaccine series. Of state residents, 55.9% have completed the vaccine series. In Dane County, 72.5% of its residents have completed the vaccine series. In Waukesha County, that number is 63.4%. Vaccinations are lower in the two other bordering counties. It’s 54.8% in Rock County and 46.1% in Dodge County.
Without that second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the booster can’t be administered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who received that inoculation may receive a booster shot at least two months after their initial dose.
Jakvani alluded to there still being some people on the fence about getting vaccinated, but that group has been shrinking. County officials have gone out to various public events, like pancake breakfasts, to speak with people regarding the vaccine. Jakvani also said county officials are still trying to combat disinformation spreading about vaccines.
“It’s just getting information out to the anti-vax group. It’s a group we’re still trying to make headway in. It’s not to say we haven’t made headway, but it is difficult,” Jakvani said.
However, that’s not just skepticism. It wasn’t until Nov. 9 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized vaccines for those in the 5-11 age group. Between that and the number of booster shots the county has recently given out, Jakvani shared optimism that the 50.7 number would climb, and thus more people would eventually become eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
“We are absolutely confident in the numbers going up by the start of the year,” Jakvani said.
However, he said that it’s hard to say exactly by how much, particularly with the 5-11 age group, because the Wisconsin Department of Health has not released official statistics on how many people in the 5-11 age group have been yet.
Getting more people vaccinated to begin with still remains critical, Jakvani said.
“Fourteen people in the last 30 days in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19. They were over 50 and over 90 percent were not vaccinated,” Jakvani said.
In a Nov. 23 press release, Jakvani encouraged booster shots of the COVID-19, as authorized by the CDC and supported by the DHS.
“All adults are now eligible to receive booster doses, and booster doses are strongly recommended for everyone 50 and older, who are at the greatest risk for severe disease,” Jakvani wrote.
Guidance from the CDC now includes an allowance for mixing and matching brands of boosters. People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a booster shot of any COVID-19 booster shot. People who received the Pfizer vaccine may get a Moderna booster shot, or vice versa.
Jakvani emphasized in the release that COVID-19 vaccines “continue to be highly effective at reducing risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death.” But, he also referenced the need for booster shots becoming more apparent.
“Scientists are starting to see reduced protection against mild and moderate disease, especially among certain populations,” he wrote. “This waning of the efficacy of the vaccine is the reason for the new guidance on booster doses. The Jefferson County Health Department is recommending all individuals aged 18 and older to get their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is about protection from illness and helps to reduce new infections across the community.”
Every county in Wisconsin has a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
Local numbers
Most of the Waterloo area is on pace or even ahead of the curve in Jefferson County, or in the case of the Town of Portland, ahead of the Dodge County curve.
As of Nov. 24, the City of Waterloo 64.2% of its people vaccinated, or 2,141 total, according to the DHS. The Town of Waterloo was at 51.7%, or 454 people. The Town of Portland was at 51.2%, or 547 people. The towns of Milford, Lowell and Shields had numbers lower than their overall counties. In Dodge County, Shields was at 44.2%, or 240 people, and the Town of Lowell was at 47.3%, or 512 people. Milford in Jefferson County was at 45.7%, or 554 people. The Village of Reeseville was at 37.3% or 263 people, and the Village of Lowell was at 39.1%, or 99 people.
The City of Waterloo pace was just slightly off the one set by the City of Lake Mills, where 66.7% have been vaccinated, or 3,932 people. The Town of Lake Mills was at 56.3%. Waterloo is still higher than the City of Watertown, which was at 46.6%, but that encompassed 11,005 people.
On the other side of the Dane County line, nearby communities are behind the pace set by their county but on pace or better with many counterparts to the east and north. The Village of Marshall had 59% of its population complete the series, or 2,338 people. In the Town of Medina, it was 57.1%, or 807 people. The Town of York was at 51.8%, or 417 people.