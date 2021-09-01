Renovations at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Waterloo were completed just in time for the new school year to start. Students had their first day back to school on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The school’s early childhood wing was fully redone. Two bathrooms were updated, the floors were replaced, the walls were repainted, and construction members removed asbestos throughout the building.
Pastor Chris Esmay said this was the first phase of a number of renovations for the school. “We needed to reboot the school,” he said.
The time frame for full completion of the desired renovations is flexible. Every summer, the church plans to keep updating different areas of the campus, including the school’s other academic wings, the basement and cafeteria, and the gym.
St. John’s is able to do all of these renovation because of a grant they received from a lady connected to one of the church members. It was a gracious donation that has given them the chance to spread their message.
“We want to support [our] ministry of serving these kids,” Pastor Esmay said.
Back in December of 2020, the church’s fellowship hall was redone as well. It connects the church’s sanctuary and the school’s campus, and holds bible studies, open houses, and other events. St. John’s also offers the space for the community to use.
The church’s vision is to grow their school. “Not because we want to have a lot of numbers,” Pastor Esmay said, “but because we want to have a lot of souls rescued. It’s all an effort to connect people to Christ.”