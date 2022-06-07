Marshall School Resource Officer Dane Retallick has recommended that the Marshall School District look into building a more secure front vestibule for the main entrance to the high school wings of the school district’s campus.
Retallick, an officer on the Marshall Police Department, told the Marshall School Board June 1 in a semiannual report that he hoped to discuss altering how people can enter the district’s campus.
This discussion follows a recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has sparked renewed conversations nationwide about school security and gun violence.
Marshall High School has a buzzer system at its main door. However, Retallick said there is a short walk between the main entrance and the office, which conceivably could allow visitors to go elsewhere in the building. In an effort to curtail that, Retallick recommended also adding a vestibule between a main entrance and an office.
“If someone buzzes, they should at least greet them at the door. Just take extra precautions for that opportunity,” Retallick said. “Hopefully sometime down the road, we can blend it in so people can enter into the offices. That would be my best case scenario.”
District Finance Manager Bob Chady confirmed that administrators are working with architects on doing baseline schematic drawings for main entrance points at all schools.
Retallick, along with Chady and School Board President Debbie Frigo, discussed the role of the school secretaries in security, saying they hope office staff are greeting visitors as they enter.
“At least say, ‘What’s your business, here?’ When you are buzzed in, you have free reign,” Retallick said.
There are vestibules in other parts of the Marshall campus, which are locked, and Retallick recommended keeping those locked as they would add an extra layer of security for the district.
In light of recent mass shootings, including at a Uvalde, Texas, school last month, Marshall administrators discussed individual training for reacting to an imminent threat.
Each staff member has been given a folder containing a safety plan if an incident occurs, Retallick said, that they can refer to throughout the semester.
Retallick and Superintendent Dan Grady have discussed hosting “hands-on situation training” this summer. Last summer, the Marshall Police Department participated in the training in the high and elementary schools how to move through the schools and to participate in drills with the hope of being prepared.
“We’ve reached out a little bit more in maybe roping in some staff in” to training following “the events that happened” in Texas, Retallick said.
“I would remind staff of various training,” Grady agreed.
The school board on June 1 approved extending the agreement to have an SRO officer for another year . The SRO position is funded jointly in a 50/50 split between the school district and the village of Marshall.